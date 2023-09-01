Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup

Lithuania’s national men’s basketball team won 92:67 against Greece on Friday, securing a spot in the FIBA World Cup quarter-finals.

The team won a dramatic victory after the Greek team crumbled in the fourth quarter, despite neck-to-neck play in the first half of the game.



The last time the Lithuanian national team played in the quarter-finals of a major tournament was in 2016.

The team will face the United States on Sunday at 15:45, with the winner topping group J before both teams advance to the quarter-finals.