Mindaugas and Inga Vilčinskai
News 4 min. ago

Family that tried to flee to Belarus released from custody

Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup
News 21 min. ago

Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup

Vilnius' commercial district
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian banks pay €56m in solidarity levy

Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas
News 4 h ago

Lithuania to host FIFA Legends game in late September

Lithuania's border with Russia's Kaliningrad
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian court issues arrest warrant for man who fled to Russia with child

NATO air policing mission
News 7 h ago

Lithuania asks NATO air commander to beef up Baltic defences

A school in Lithuania (associative image)
News 8 h ago

Plans for teachers’ strike mar start of new school year in Lithuania

Kroatijos vėliava
News 8 h ago

Borisovas appointed Lithuania's ambassador to Croatia

Russia's Kaliningrad seen from Lithuania.
News 9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Escape to Russia

The Migration Department (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Court rules in favour of Russian national denied Lithuanian residence over ‘national security’

A painting decorates the façade of a house damaged during the Russian occupation in Bucha
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to build school in Ukraine’s Bucha

Russian troops in Vilnius in 1992
News 1 d ago

‘Red Army go home’: how Lithuania expelled Russian troops 30 years ago

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership
News 1 d ago

Autumn is last chance to pass civil union bill – Lithuania’s Freedom Party chair

Storm in Kazlų Rūda
News 1 d ago

Strong thunderstorms and hail hit parts of Lithuania

Construction works
News 1 d ago

Wages in Lithuania grew 12%, finally outpacing inflation

Parking spaces for electric scooters
News 1 d ago

Vilnius introduces electric scooter parking restrictions

News2023.09.01 17:37

Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.09.01 17:37
Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup
Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup / E. Ovčarenko/BNS

Lithuania’s national men’s basketball team won 92:67 against Greece on Friday, securing a spot in the FIBA World Cup quarter-finals. 

The team won a dramatic victory after the Greek team crumbled in the fourth quarter, despite neck-to-neck play in the first half of the game.

The last time the Lithuanian national team played in the quarter-finals of a major tournament was in 2016.

The team will face the United States on Sunday at 15:45, with the winner topping group J before both teams advance to the quarter-finals.

Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup
Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup
Lithuania secures spot in quarter-finals of FIBA World Cup
