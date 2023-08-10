Electric scooter drivers in Lithuania may have to take out vehicle insurance

The Ministry of Finance has proposed that electric scooter owners be obliged to take out insurance on their vehicles, similar to the rule that applies to car owners.

The rule has been included in draft legislation registered last week.

“The provisions of this law shall apply to vehicles – every motor vehicle, tractor and self-propelled machinery, which is subject to compulsory registration for use on the ground, and which has a maximum design speed of more than 25 km/h or has a maximum net weight of more than 25 kg and a maximum design speed of more than 14 km/h,” the document reads.

This means that owners of electric scooters – that currently are not required to be registered or insured – will have to take out an insurance in order to be able to drive on the street.

The rule would also apply to other micromobility vehicles, such as segways.

Currently, only cars, motorcycles, trailers, tractors or similar vehicles have to be covered by compulsory third party liability insurance.