Naujienų srautas

Seimas
News 20 min. ago

Opposition party’s no-confidence initiative against Lithuanian cabinet falls through

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 1 h ago

Coalition should stay if cabinet quits, says Lithuanian liberals’ leader

People in Vilnius (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Income growth lags behind inflation in Lithuania – SoDra

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian president could call snap elections in case of no-confidence in cabinet – PM

Church (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Vilnius priest accused of sexual relations with minor – media

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation
News 6 h ago

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation

NATO troops in Lithuania
News 21 h ago

NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

Vilnius (associative image)
News 22 h ago

Brussels calls on Lithuania to scrap energy subsidies, strengthen healthcare

Emmanuel Macron
News 23 h ago

France is committed to Baltics’ security, Macron says

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

European Union
News 1 d ago

Lithuania may have more EU funds frozen if tax reform stalls – finance minister

Klaipėda
News 1 d ago

Foreigners’ services centre set to open in Klaipėda

Eugenijus Gentvilas, Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 1 d ago

Government resignation and snap elections – which should come first?

New ticket scanning machine
News 1 d ago

New public transport ticketing system to be introduced in Vilnius this week

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president accepts education minister’s resignation

A construction site in Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

It’s getting harder to afford homes in Lithuania. What can be done?

News2023.05.25 14:34

Opposition party’s no-confidence initiative against Lithuanian cabinet falls through

JS
Jūratė Skėrytė, BNS 2023.05.25 14:34
Seimas
Seimas / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union's initiative for a vote of no-confidence in the government has failed to get the backing of other opposition MPs. 

The Democratic Union ‘For Lithuania’, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, and the group of non-affiliated parliamentarians refused to support the no-confidence motion.

“Why sign it if the government has announced its intention to resign in July?” – Saulius Skvernelis, the Democratic Union’s leader, told reporters.

A failed no-confidence procedure could provide a lifeline for the government of conservative Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, he added.

Agnė Širinskienė, head of the group of non-affiliated parliamentarians, told BNS that they had decided not to back the initiative.

“We understand very well that, as is always the case with opposition initiatives, the no-confidence initiative will most likely have no support in the Seimas and will fail, allowing Šimonytė to come out of the scandal with her head held high,” she said.

Social Democratic and Labour MPs also said that they would not support the no-confidence initiative because the government is planning to step down after NATO’s Vilnius Summit in mid-July.

The Farmers and Greens have 19 seats in the parliament, meaning that they need the support of other parliamentary groups to muster the required 29 votes to table a no-confidence motion.

Šimonytė has said that she will step down if the parliament does not support her party’s proposal to call an early general election.

# News# Politics
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
1 h ago

Coalition should stay if cabinet quits, says Lithuanian liberals’ leader

People in Vilnius (associative image)
3 h ago

Income growth lags behind inflation in Lithuania – SoDra

Ingrida Šimonytė
3 h ago

Lithuanian president could call snap elections in case of no-confidence in cabinet – PM

Church (associative image)
4 h ago

Vilnius priest accused of sexual relations with minor – media

updated
Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation
8
6 h ago

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation

8
NATO troops in Lithuania
21 h ago

NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

Vilnius (associative image)
22 h ago

Brussels calls on Lithuania to scrap energy subsidies, strengthen healthcare

updated
Emmanuel Macron
23 h ago

France is committed to Baltics’ security, Macron says

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

European Union
1 d ago

Lithuania may have more EU funds frozen if tax reform stalls – finance minister

Vilnius (associative image)
2023.05.24 16:19

Brussels calls on Lithuania to scrap energy subsidies, strengthen healthcare

updated
NATO troops in Lithuania
2023.05.24 17:02

NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

Emmanuel Macron
2023.05.24 15:40

France is committed to Baltics’ security, Macron says

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.05.24 15:19

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation
8
2023.05.25 08:00

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation

8
Church (associative image)
2023.05.25 10:15

Vilnius priest accused of sexual relations with minor – media

updated
Ingrida Šimonytė
2023.05.25 11:06

Lithuanian president could call snap elections in case of no-confidence in cabinet – PM

People in Vilnius (associative image)
2023.05.25 11:39

Income growth lags behind inflation in Lithuania – SoDra

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2023.05.25 12:57

Coalition should stay if cabinet quits, says Lithuanian liberals’ leader