News2023.05.12 17:25

Lithuanian volunteer soldiers awarded medals on return from mission in Mali

B
BNS 2023.05.12 17:25
Lithuanian volunteer troops return from Mali
Lithuanian volunteer troops return from Mali / A. Čemerka/Defence Ministry

Troops from Lithuania’s National Defence Volunteer Force (KASP) were awarded in a ceremony in Vilnius on Friday after completing their six-month mission in the UN-led stabilisation operation in Mali (MINUSMA).

The soldiers were awarded medals For International Operations, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

“Lithuania contributes to international security initiatives together with its allies and actively participates in international operations and missions,” Deputy Defence Minister Žilvinas Tomkus said as he welcomed home the KASP troops.

“This is an appreciation of the professionalism of our troops and an opportunity to grow and gain international experience,” he added.

Lithuanian volunteer troops return from Mali
Lithuanian volunteer troops return from Mali / A. Čemerka/Defence Ministry

The 12th Force Protection Unit was deployed within the German contingent in the province of Gao, in eastern Mali, and was responsible for providing force protection within the military base.

They have been replaced in the mission by the 13th Force Protection Unit formed from KASP troops.

The UN-led mission in Mali was launched in 2013 to help stabilise the situation in the West African country.

Lithuania has been contributing troops to the operation since October 2017.

Lithuanian volunteer troops return from Mali
Lithuanian volunteer troops return from Mali
Lithuanian volunteer troops return from Mali
