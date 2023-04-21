Naujienų srautas

Civil partnership (associative image)
Vilnius court rejects request to register same-sex partnership

Cruise ship in Klaipėda
Fewer cruise ships visit Lithuania due to war in Ukraine, port rep says

Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

The Baltic Sea (associative image)
Finland seeks other trade routes due to threats in Baltics

A military hospital in Ukraine.
Lithuanian medics set to leave for Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Markas Zingeris
Lithuanian writer Markas Zingeris passes away

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
LRT English Newsletter: Friend or foe

Russian passport (associative image)
Lithuanian parliament overrides presidential veto on sanctions for Russians, Belarusians

Gintarė Skaistė
Bank windfall tax makes way through Lithuanian parliament

Tapestries from the collection of Sigismund Augustus were brought from Krakow to Vilnius
Vilnius to host historic exhibition of King Sigismund’s 16-century tapestries

Deividas Matulionis
As Baltics expect new NATO defence plans, there’s no agreement yet – Lithuanian ambassador

Gediminas Norkūnas
Lithuania’s deputy finance minister resigns over conflict of interest

Boxer IFV 'Vilkas'
Arms deal pushed Lithuania into diplomatic crisis with Israel – media

Belarus embassy in Vilniu
Candle thrown at Belarus embassy in Vilnius causes small fire

EU flag on military uniform (associative image)
German diplomat: EU should have one single army – interview

Emmanuel Macron in China
Is Taiwan really Europe’s problem?

Vilnius court rejects request to register same-sex partnership

Civil partnership (associative image)
Civil partnership (associative image) / Shutterstock

Vilnius District Court on Friday rejected request from a same-sex couple to order the registration of their partnership in the civil registry.

The court stated that in the absence of a law on partnership, there is no legal basis to grant the applicants’ request.

Even though the Constitutional Court has ruled that the concept of family is gender-neutral, the Vilnius court said it could not create new norms, which has to be done by the parliament.

“As can be seen from the above-mentioned official constitutional doctrine, the Constitutional Court [...] emphasises that the Seimas [parliament] is obliged to regulate, by laws and other legal acts, the legal relations of all types of family and the rights and obligations of family members,” the Vilnius court said in its ruling.

“The Constitutional Court does not impose the aforementioned obligation on the judiciary,” it said.

According to the Vilnius court, creating new legal norms would be beyond the court’s competence and would “violate the principle of separation of powers enshrined in the constitution”.

The court examined the case on the registration of the civil partnership by written procedure.

This was one of three lawsuits brought in Lithuania by same-sex couples seeking to legally register their partnership or marriage concluded abroad.

Initiated by the Tolerant Youth Association, an NGO, the cases are aimed at furthering the rights of same-sex couples.

“For a long time, it has been misinterpreted that the Lithuanian Constitution prohibits same-sex marriage, but this is a myth that we will try to dispel in court. Especially since more than half of EU member countries have already legalised same-sex marriage,” Aivaras Žilvinskas, the lawyer leading the cases, said in a press release last week.

Aivaras Žilvinskas
Aivaras Žilvinskas / L. Balandis / BNS

The ruling bloc has drafted and tabled a bill aimed at legally regulating relations between same-sex partners. The draft Law on Civil Union has been discussed by the parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs, but has not been submitted to the full Seimas for consideration.

Currently, Lithuanian laws do not recognise civil partnership either of same-sex or opposite-sex couples. Several previous attempts to legalise civil partnerships fell through at an early stage of the parliamentary process.

Meanwhile, the Lithuanian constitution states that marriage is a union between a man and a woman.

Civil partnership (associative image)
Aivaras Žilvinskas
