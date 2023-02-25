Final event of the Radarom! campaign

Radarom! campaign raises €14 million for radars for Ukraine

Modular beds in one of Kyiv's metro stations

Lithuanian and Latvian cos make unique beds for Kyiv metro shelters

NATO and Ukraine flags

NATO Vilnius summit should offer clear membership steps for Ukraine – president

Vilnius Airport

More Lithuanians return to Lithuania than leave for third consecutive year

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius

Lithuanians reacted to war: over 40% donated to Ukraine, 25% were unaffected

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine feels Lithuania’s support in every area – Zelensky

Destroyed Russian tank goes on display in Vilnius

Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine goes on display in Vilnius

Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine

€400m of military support – what has Lithuania sent to Ukraine?

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius, October 10

Lithuanians support Ukraine and back Russia sanctions in overwhelming majority – Eurostat

Ukraine, February 2022

LRT English Newsletter: It's been one year

Supermarket worker (associative image)

Inflation outpaced Lithuanian workers’ income growth – SoDra

Rihards Kols

Latvian MP tells Duma’s delegation at OSCE PA to follow Russian warship

Malaga, Spain

Wizz Air to launch flights between Vilnius and Malaga in summer

Belarusian fertilisers

Cargo, two people detained in Lithuania amid Belarusian fertiliser smuggling probe

Belarusian fertiliser transit (associative image)

Lithuania is doing good job enforcing sanctions – PM

Ukraine and EU flags in Kyiv

Lithuanian MPs visit Kyiv to ‘build coalition’ for Ukraine’s membership in NATO, EU

2023.02.25 09:25

Radarom! campaign raises €14 million for radars for Ukraine

Final event of the Radarom! campaign
Final event of the Radarom! campaign / E. Blaževič/LRT

A fundraising campaign by NGOs and LRT has collected 14 million euros to purchase multi-purpose tactical surveillance radars to monitor Ukraine’s airspace.

The announcement was made on Saturday after midnight, at the end of a benefit concert that concluded the nearly month-long Radarom! campaign.

“The unity of business companies and people was incredible,” said Andrius Tapinas, one of the hosts of the event and a co-organiser of the campaign.

“Now is the time that we can protect our freedom forever,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised message on Friday.

Final event of the Radarom! campaign
Final event of the Radarom! campaign / E. Blaževič/LRT

“At this crucial moment, we must do everything we can to make sure that the Ukrainian people feel that we have their back,” said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

Radarom! was launched on January 30 and lasted for nearly for weeks, until the anniversary of the Russian invasion on February 24. People could donate by phone or online and several business companies made contributions. On Friday night, the furniture manufacturer Narbutas doubled donations raised over the course of 30 minutes, contributing some 0.5 million euros. At the end of the night, Teltonika, a network equipment manufacturer, pledged to add 10 percent to the final sum raised during the campaign, which amounted to over a million euros.

Radarom! campaign
Radarom! campaign / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Radarom! was organised by Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, 1K Fondas, Stiprūs Kartu, and LRT.

“Radars are tasked with monitoring airspace. These new radars from Israel are unique in that they can detect all types, sizes and speeds of objects moving in the sky. Conventional radars are not designed to track small and low-flying objects. Russian missiles and drones pose a lethal threat to Ukrainian defenders and civilians. These radars will go a long way in preventing Russian death squads,” said Jonas Ohman, founder of Blue/Yellow.

Around 14 radars are to be purchased for the money raised during the campaign.

Final event of the Radarom! campaign
Final event of the Radarom! campaign
Radarom! campaign
