Lithuania picks Monika Linkytė to go to Eurovision

Monika Linkytė will represent Lithuania at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest where she will perform her song Stay.

Linkytė prevailed in Lithuania’s national Eurovision finale on Saturday, beating nine other contestants vying for the ticket to Liverpool: Mario Junes, Moon Bee, Justė Kraujelytė, Paulina Paukštaitytė, Beatrich, Rūta Mur, Il Senso, Petunija, and Gabrielius Vagelis.

Linkytė received the top score from the jury and was second according to the televote. Rūta Mur, with So Low, came in second, followed by Beatrich with Like a Movie.

Linkytė, 30, has already represented Lithuania at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2015, she performed This Time, a duet with Vaidas Baumila, placing 18th.

Lithuania will perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in the second semi-final on May 11. The grand finale will take place on May 13.

Last year in Turin, Italy, Lithuania’s Monika Liu reached the final with her song Sentimentai and came 14th.

The Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place from 9 to 13 May, features performers from 37 countries. Although Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, the UK is hosting this year’s contest due to security situation in Ukraine.

The Eurovision Song Contest has been held annually since 1956. Lithuania debuted at the contest in 1994. The best performance was sixth place.