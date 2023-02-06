Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

30 min. ago

Lithuania’s opposition push for inquiry into alleged leak of sexual abuse case

New police cars

1 h ago

Lithuanian police receive 12 new cars for NATO summit

Radarom! organisers

2 h ago

Lithuanians raised €1m in one hour for Ukraine – and IT company doubled it

Evgeny Donskoy

3 h ago

Russian, Belarusian tennis players compete in Vilnius despite Lithuania’s position on Olympics

Vilnius central business district

4 h ago

As Lithuania’s banks enjoy windfall profits, government considers corrective taxes

Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium

6 h ago

Kaunas plans to build walk of fame for athletes

Lithuanian Railways

7 h ago

Lithuanian Railways warns of schedule changes and cancelations due to upgrade works

Dairy farm (associative image)

9 h ago

Lithuanian farmers to erect crosses outside supermarkets in protest over ‘unfair’ pricing

Vilnius Airport

10 h ago

Lithuania has an accessibility problem – but does it need a national airline?

Cepelinai

1 d ago

Cepelinai, a not so traditional staple of Lithuanian cuisine

Teleworking (associative image)

2 d ago

Live in Lithuania, work in the UK? Teleworking survives and thrives post-pandemic

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, right, and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

2 d ago

Minsk’s new pick for foreign minister shows Lukashenko is looking for plan B

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre

3 d ago

Lithuanian national opera house staff revolt against new director appointment

Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, Austria

3 d ago

Lithuania threatens to boycott OSCE event if Russian MPs are invited

Vladimir Solovyov

3 d ago

Russian propagandist attacks Lithuania: ‘Why do we put up with their existence?’

Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas

3 d ago

Kaunas stadium gets UEFA Category 4, ready to host top-level matches

2023.02.06 18:27

Lithuania’s opposition push for inquiry into alleged leak of sexual abuse case

MA
Milena Andrukaitytė, BNS 2023.02.06 18:27
Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
Lithuanian parliament, Seimas / E.Blaževič/LRT

Opposition groups in the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, have collected signatures to set up a temporary commission to look into whether someone leaked information about an investigation against a conservative MP.

MP Kristijonas Bartoševičius, elected with the TS-LKD party, announced he was giving up his seat last month just hours before prosecutors announced he was investigated over suspected sexual abuse against minors. Bartoševičius was on a business trip to Chile when he announced his resignation.

Read more: Lithuanian conservative politician suspected of sexual abuse against 4 minors

Opposition politicians believe Bartoševičius could have been informed about the investigation and resigned in order to avoid publicity.

MP Agnė Širinskienė, a representative of the Lithuanian Regions Party, informed BNS on Monday that 52 MPs from all opposition groups have signed the initiative to set up a parliamentary commission. At least 36 signatures are needed to initiate a temporary parliamentary commission of inquiry.

Agnė Širinskienė
Agnė Širinskienė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Several opposition groups are proposing to convene an extraordinary session of the Seimas on Thursday to discuss this and other issues, but the largest opposition group, the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, has refused to support the initiative.

Signatures for the extraordinary session are still being collected, with 44 MPs onboard as of Monday afternoon. An extraordinary session requires support from at least 47 MPs.

The parliamentary inquiry will look into whether “there were any preconditions for the disclosure of data on Bartoševičius’ pre-trial investigation before the public announcement by the Prosecutor General's Office”.

According to the proposal, the commission would be composed of MPs authorised to work with classified information and the investigation should be completed by March 30.

The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), the biggest opposition group, has announced it will not join the initiative to convene an extraordinary session, although it supports the parliamentary inquiry.

Ramūnas Karbauskis
Ramūnas Karbauskis / E. Blaževič/LRT

“Politicians who are desperately trying to use the pre-trial investigation of possible paedophilia to grow their political dividends are misleading the public and manipulating two separate issues,” Ramūnas Karbauskis, the head of the LVŽS, was quoted in a statement issued by the party on Monday.

According to the LVŽS, an extraordinary session could undermine prosecutors’ investigation of Bartaševičius’ case. The defendant could then dispute any court ruling in the case, quoting political pressure.

Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
Agnė Širinskienė
Ramūnas Karbauskis
