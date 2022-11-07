Migration crisis in Lithuania.

News

13 min. ago

Lithuania to legalise pushbacks

Cyber security (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Lithuania hosts EU-wide cyber security exercise

Jews (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Righteous Among the Nations to be honoured in Vilnius

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania

News

3 h ago

Lithuania opens trade office in Taiwan

Climate activists

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian president cancels participation in COP27 climate summit

Trains in Kaliningrad

News

4 h ago

Freight wagons with Russian military symbols barred from entering Lithuania

Vladimir Putin and Russia's missile carriers

News

6 h ago

Russian president’s inadequacy can lead to thermonuclear disaster – interview with Putin’s ‘personal enemy’

Mo Museum (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Amid soaring prices, Lithuanians are scouting for free events and yoga classes

Kaunas between the wars

News

1 d ago

Spying in interwar Lithuania: from cash-strapped generals to hardened believers

South Korea

News

2022.11.05 12:00

Can South Korea be Lithuania’s window to East Asia trade?

Michael Shubitz

News

2022.11.05 10:00

Hiding in woods, nearly escaping death – Israeli photographer learns tragic family history in Lithuania

Volodymyr Tymoshenko

News

2022.11.04 17:45

Ukraine’s membership will make NATO stronger, says General Tymoshenko in Vilnius

Drugs (associative image)

News

2022.11.04 17:10

Penalties for possession of drugs too strict in Lithuania – UN

PzH 2000 howitzer

News

2022.11.04 16:29

Politicians, not the military, will decide on giving howitzers to Ukraine – president

Sauli Niinistö

News

2022.11.04 15:00

Nuclear weapons unlikely to be stationed in Finland, says Finnish president in Vilnius

Palanga Airport (associative image)

News

2022.11.04 14:51

Lithuanian smoker forces Danish plane to make emergency landing in Palanga

News

2022.11.07 13:50

Lithuania to legalise pushbacks

B
BNS 2022.11.07 13:50
Migration crisis in Lithuania.
Migration crisis in Lithuania. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania’s Interior Ministry has drafted amendments to legalise “not admitting migrants” during a crisis. The country’s policy of pushbacks has previously been criticised by human rights advocates and NGOs.

“The Interior Ministry has already drafted amendments [...] to legalise the decision not to admit migrants in the event of an extreme situation or a state of emergency,” Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė told reporters on Monday.

Earlier, the minister confirmed that pushbacks would only be allowed by law in crises, including extreme and emergency situations and wartime.

Read more: Migration crisis in Baltics and Poland

Currently, Lithuanian border guards prevent migrants from entering Lithuania under the interior minister’s order. This usually involves directing migrants, who have been entering the country from Belarus irregularly, back across the border.

The EU’s border guard agency, Fontex, has previously criticised Lithuania for the ongoing collective rejection of migrants, saying this practice runs counter to international law and the European Convention on Human Rights.

The possibility to apply for asylum at an official border checkpoint does not work in practice, the agency said.

Lithuania’s Interior Ministry, however, maintains that international law does not take into account crises when migration is used as a pressure tool.

Last year, almost 4,200 migrants entered Lithuania from Belarus. Lithuania calls the influx of migrants from Belarus a hybrid attack orchestrated by the Minsk regime.

Since adopting the policy of pushbacks in August last year, Lithuania’s border guards have recorded over 18,000 attempts to enter the country irregularly from Belarus.

The amendments legalising pushbacks are still to be approved by the government and passed by the parliament.

Migration crisis in Lithuania.
Migration crisis in Lithuania.
Migration crisis in Lithuania.
# News# Migration crisis
Cyber security (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuania hosts EU-wide cyber security exercise

Jews (associative image)
2 h ago

Righteous Among the Nations to be honoured in Vilnius

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
3 h ago

Lithuania opens trade office in Taiwan

updated
Climate activists
4 h ago

Lithuanian president cancels participation in COP27 climate summit

Trains in Kaliningrad
4 h ago

Freight wagons with Russian military symbols barred from entering Lithuania

Vladimir Putin and Russia's missile carriers
5
6 h ago

Russian president’s inadequacy can lead to thermonuclear disaster – interview with Putin’s ‘personal enemy’

5
Mo Museum (associative image)
1 d ago

Amid soaring prices, Lithuanians are scouting for free events and yoga classes

Kaunas between the wars
1 d ago

Spying in interwar Lithuania: from cash-strapped generals to hardened believers

South Korea
2022.11.05 12:00

Can South Korea be Lithuania’s window to East Asia trade?

Michael Shubitz
9
2022.11.05 10:00

Hiding in woods, nearly escaping death – Israeli photographer learns tragic family history in Lithuania

9
Vladimir Putin and Russia's missile carriers
5
2022.11.07 08:00

Russian president’s inadequacy can lead to thermonuclear disaster – interview with Putin’s ‘personal enemy’

5
Trains in Kaliningrad
2022.11.07 09:38

Freight wagons with Russian military symbols barred from entering Lithuania

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
2022.11.07 10:29

Lithuania opens trade office in Taiwan

updated
Climate activists
2022.11.07 10:03

Lithuanian president cancels participation in COP27 climate summit

Jews (associative image)
2022.11.07 11:45

Righteous Among the Nations to be honoured in Vilnius

Cyber security (associative image)
2022.11.07 12:54

Lithuania hosts EU-wide cyber security exercise