Migrants (associative image)

News

29 min. ago

Migrant suffers amputation after crossing into Lithuania

Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys

News

2 h ago

NATO transformation chief visits Vilnius, talks Lithuania's defence development

Air pollution

News

3 h ago

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB

Mažeikiai wind farm

News

5 h ago

World's first: People in Lithuania to rent remote wind turbines

PzH 2000 howitzers

News

7 h ago

Lithuanian president’s aide urges caution in comments over arms supply to Ukraine

Fumio Kishida

News

7 h ago

Lithuania, Japan upgrade bilateral ties, start security dialogue

Ksenia Sobchak

News

9 h ago

Russian journalist Sobchak used Israeli passport to enter Lituania – official

Agnė Bilotaitė

News

9 h ago

Lithuania’s interior minister summoned by opposition MPs amid incompetence allegations

Rishi Sunak

News

10 h ago

Economy over defence? What can Baltics expect from the new UK prime minister

Ksenia Sobchak

News

1 d ago

Russian TV host Sobchak flees to Lithuania, says state media

Port of Klaipėda

News

1 d ago

Dutch company to dredge Lithuania’s port of Klaipeda for €45.8m

Graduation exam (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian, British universities to talk double degrees in IT, life sciences

Russian flag (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Russian intelligence capabilities in Lithuania reduced – intelligence chief

PzH 2000 howitzer

News

1 d ago

Lithuania should not give howitzers, anti-air systems to Ukraine, says defence chief

Military drills

News

1 d ago

Real defence funding in Lithuania to reach 2.63% of GDP next year

BC Žalgiris Kaunas

News

1 d ago

‘We’re going through many crises’: government rejects BC Žalgiris’ Euroleague finals request

News

2022.10.27 18:12

Migrant suffers amputation after crossing into Lithuania

Jurga Bakaitė, LRT.lt
Jurga Bakaitė, LRT.lt 2022.10.27 18:12
Migrants (associative image)
Migrants (associative image) / VSAT

A migrant from Sri Lanka lost a leg due to untreated bone fractures after crossing the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. The man reportedly crossed into Lithuania on Saturday, but an open fracture in his leg was left untreated for too long.

The incident was first reported by Delfi.lt. Luka Lesauskaitė, a representative of the Lithuanian Red Cross, confirmed the information and said that the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) delayed reporting the seriously injured migrant.

“The situation is very sad, the young man, born in 1997, has just had his leg amputated. My colleagues visited him after the operation, they discovered that he may lose the second leg as well. His mental condition is really bad,” Lesauskaitė said.

According to her, the man informed Red Cross representatives that he had spent five days in a forest near the border and his shoes were completely wet. “The vital functions of his legs had completely failed,” she said.

Lesauskaitė criticised the work of the border guards who, according to her, failed to notify organisations providing help to irregular migrants about a person in serious condition.

Luka Lesauskaitė
Luka Lesauskaitė / P. Peleckis/BNS

“He crossed the border on October 22 and we were informed about him on the 25th,” said the representative of the Red Cross. “According to our agreement, they have to inform us on the day the asylum application is submitted.”

The Red Cross has no information on whether there may be or have been more migrants in serious condition at the Lithuania-Belarus border, according to her.

“It is difficult to know when we are not there. We know that in Poland last year there were a number of fatalities where people froze to death. But this is an indicator that this could be the case, that there could be more cases,” Lesauskaitė said.

VSAT spokesman Giedrius Mišutis has confirmed that a migrant in serious condition was apprehended at the border last Saturday.

“Yes, there was a person who was detained with a group of 12 other illegal migrants who crossed the border in Ignalina region. [...] The border guards saw that his leg was not well, an ambulance was called, and a fracture was diagnosed,” Mišutis said, adding that the VSAT did not have detailed information about the person’s health condition.

Giedrius Mišutis
Giedrius Mišutis / BNS

Asked about the man’s injury, Mišutis said: “He said he was running, fell down and hurt himself.”

According to him, the man was probably crossing the border for the first time and had not been pushed back from Lithuania before.

The man applied for asylum at the hospital, while the other migrants in the group were pushed back into Belarus, after being given food and clothes, according to Mišutis.

He insisted that the delay in reporting the young man to the Red Cross was not significant.

“The detention was on October 22 [Saturday], he asked for asylum at the beginning of this week [...]. He was in the care of medics, I don’t know if this is a big problem,” said the VSAT representative.

Migrants (associative image)
Luka Lesauskaitė
Giedrius Mišutis
# News# Migration crisis
Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys
2 h ago

NATO transformation chief visits Vilnius, talks Lithuania's defence development

Air pollution
3 h ago

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB

Mažeikiai wind farm
5 h ago

World's first: People in Lithuania to rent remote wind turbines

PzH 2000 howitzers
7 h ago

Lithuanian president’s aide urges caution in comments over arms supply to Ukraine

Fumio Kishida
7 h ago

Lithuania, Japan upgrade bilateral ties, start security dialogue

Ksenia Sobchak
9 h ago

Russian journalist Sobchak used Israeli passport to enter Lituania – official

updated
Agnė Bilotaitė
9 h ago

Lithuania’s interior minister summoned by opposition MPs amid incompetence allegations

Rishi Sunak
10 h ago

Economy over defence? What can Baltics expect from the new UK prime minister

Ksenia Sobchak
1 d ago

Russian TV host Sobchak flees to Lithuania, says state media

updated
Port of Klaipėda
1 d ago

Dutch company to dredge Lithuania’s port of Klaipeda for €45.8m

Ksenia Sobchak
2022.10.27 09:39

Russian journalist Sobchak used Israeli passport to enter Lituania – official

updated
Mažeikiai wind farm
2022.10.27 13:36

World's first: People in Lithuania to rent remote wind turbines

Rishi Sunak
2022.10.27 08:00

Economy over defence? What can Baltics expect from the new UK prime minister

PzH 2000 howitzers
2022.10.27 11:40

Lithuanian president’s aide urges caution in comments over arms supply to Ukraine

Agnė Bilotaitė
2022.10.27 09:35

Lithuania’s interior minister summoned by opposition MPs amid incompetence allegations

Fumio Kishida
2022.10.27 10:52

Lithuania, Japan upgrade bilateral ties, start security dialogue

Philippe Lavigne and Valdemaras Rupšys
2022.10.27 15:55

NATO transformation chief visits Vilnius, talks Lithuania's defence development

Air pollution
2022.10.27 14:59

Most Lithuanians say war in Ukraine should accelerate green transition – EIB