A photograph can sometimes tell us more about the past than history books, says the Lithuanian Police as it shares photos of officers’ daily work from decades ago.

The album shared by the Lithuanian Police Museum “is a testimony to the evolution of the reconstructed Lithuanian Police” after the declaration of independence.

“So, we invite you to travel back to the wild 1990s,” the Lithuanian Police writes on Facebook.

Explore the archives of the Lithuanian Police Museum in the photo gallery.