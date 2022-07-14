Cyber attack (associative image)

News

2022.07.14 16:40

Lithuanian ad website hit by cyberattack, warns of possible customer data leak

B
BNS 2022.07.14 16:40
Cyber attack (associative image)
Cyber attack (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Data of thousands of customers might have been leaked after the Lithuanian ad website alio.lt was hit by a cyber attack on Thursday.

“It looks like it might have been yet another Russian attack against Lithuania’s online space, a kind of attack, which the majority of business entities appear unable to resist,” Kristijonas Šiaulys, head of IT at alio.lt, said in a press release.

“We are making considerable efforts to protect our users and contain the data security breach and are already implementing the entire legal action plan,” he added.

Hackers tried to extract data of 345,000 users from the database of the website during the attack.

“It is not yet possible to specify the precise quantity of data that has been extracted. We have notified the State Data Protection Inspectorate, the Computer Emergency Response Team, and the police about the incident. Investigations will follow,” Šaulys said.

The portal stressed it did not store particularly sensitive information, such as bank account and payment card details, personal ID codes, and home addresses in its database.

Alio.lt is owned by Estonia’s Ekspress Grupp, which also owns delfi.lt news website.

# News# Baltics and Russia
