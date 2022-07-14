Lithuania’s Kaunas among Time’s greatest places of 2022

The American news magazine Time has compiled a list of the world’s best places to visit in 2022. Among the 50 locations is the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, which this year holds the title of European Capital of Culture.

The top 50, compiled by an international network of correspondents and contributors, ranges from the Galapagos and Kenya’s capital Nairobi to the Czech Dolni Morava and the island of Madeira.

The list of places to visit that offer interesting experiences also includes Kaunas.

Time has focused on the city’s cultural programme, which is particularly intense this year as Kaunas is the 2022 European Capital of Culture.

“The yearlong cultural program explores the city’s turbulent history—under Nazi occupation in World War II, and later as an unwilling part of the Soviet Union—through exhibitions by the likes of Marina Abramović, William Kentridge, and Yoko Ono,” writes Time.

Marina Abramović, Kaunas 2022 / M. Plepys

The publication also highlights the CulturEUkraine initiative in Kaunas. The space, located in the former Kaunas Central Post Office, has become a temporary creative refuge for a number of people who fled Ukraine because of the war. When the doors of the centre open, an active community greets you with gatherings, ideas for exhibitions and concerts, and various initiatives.