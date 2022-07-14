Lithuania’s Kaunas among Time’s greatest places of 2022

Kaunas 2022 CulturEukraine

Former Russian president says lucidity or fear made EC reconsider Kaliningrad transit sanctions

Kaliningrad: Europe sends signal sanctions can be broken, says Estonian MP

United States welcomes EU clarification on Kaliningrad transit

Brussels’ decision on Kaliningrad transit was expected compromise – official

European Commission: 'we did not negotiate with Russia' on Kaliningrad transit sanctions

Sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad can transit Lithuania by rail, says Brussels

Drawing lessons from Ukraine, Lithuania to upgrade weapons of border guards, officers

EU Commission expected to publish guidelines on Kaliningrad transit this week – PM

Lithuania plans to be ready for German brigade by 2025, officials say

Baltics could connect to European grid within 24h if Russia cuts power – operator

Nausėda, Grybauskaitė among favourites to be elected president

Following EU sanctions, queues form on Lithuania's border with Russia, Belarus

Lithuanian legislators suggest rent caps as housing prices go through the roof

Germany is ramping up Baltic defences – but is Bundeswehr up to the task?

Court rejects Russia’s claim over Lithuania’s nationalisation of Snoras bank

2022.07.14 11:56

The American news magazine Time has compiled a list of the world’s best places to visit in 2022. Among the 50 locations is the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, which this year holds the title of European Capital of Culture.

The top 50, compiled by an international network of correspondents and contributors, ranges from the Galapagos and Kenya’s capital Nairobi to the Czech Dolni Morava and the island of Madeira.

The list of places to visit that offer interesting experiences also includes Kaunas.

Time has focused on the city’s cultural programme, which is particularly intense this year as Kaunas is the 2022 European Capital of Culture.

“The yearlong cultural program explores the city’s turbulent history—under Nazi occupation in World War II, and later as an unwilling part of the Soviet Union—through exhibitions by the likes of Marina Abramović, William Kentridge, and Yoko Ono,” writes Time.

The publication also highlights the CulturEUkraine initiative in Kaunas. The space, located in the former Kaunas Central Post Office, has become a temporary creative refuge for a number of people who fled Ukraine because of the war. When the doors of the centre open, an active community greets you with gatherings, ideas for exhibitions and concerts, and various initiatives.

