Real estate

News

22 min. ago

Housing in Lithuania overvalued by a tenth – central bank

Lithuanian passport (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Lithuania steps up preparations for dual citizenship referendum

Ukrainian refugees

News

2 h ago

Lithuania’s Caritas launches 3rd aid collection bid for Ukrainian people

Silver Crane 2022

News

3 h ago

Zelensky announces Lifetime Achievement Award for Lithuanian director killed in Mariupol

Dismantling of a Soviet monument in Raseiniai

News

4 h ago

New ‘desovietisation’ law takes aim at Lithuania’s remaining Soviet-era signs

A monument to Grand Duke Gediminas in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Gediminas, the ingenious ruler of pagan Lithuania

Construction works

News

1 d ago

Imports of Belarusian goods double as Lithuania phases-in sanctions

Baltic Pride march in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Baltic Pride in Vilnius attracts 10,000 participants – photos

Dominykas Puzinas

News

2022.06.04 12:00

Lithuanian stages daily one-man protests outside Russian Embassy in Hungary

Klaipėda lifeguards

News

2022.06.04 10:00

‘All that’s missing are holidaymakers’: seaside lifeguards kick off Lithuania’s summer season

Sigita Mykolaitytė ir Jugnė Jūnė Jonušaitė

News

2022.06.03 17:25

‘We want our rights here’ – interview with Lithuanian same-sex couple

Alexander Lukashenko

News

2022.06.03 14:34

Lukashenko ‘ready’ to discuss transit of Ukraine’s grain via Belarus

Fuel (associative image)

News

2022.06.03 13:20

As fuel prices hit €2 per litre, Lithuania has no plans to cut excise duties – minister

Andrius Tapinas

News

2022.06.03 12:22

Bayraktar fundraiser money may be used to buy weapons for Luhansk

Microsoft

News

2022.06.03 11:55

Minister invites Microsoft to expand in Lithuania

Dalia Grybauskaitė

News

2022.06.03 10:45

‘EU sanctions are an embarrassment’ – Lithuania’s former president slams Western response to Ukraine war

News

2022.06.06 12:31

Housing in Lithuania overvalued by a tenth – central bank

Vaida Kalinkaitė-Matuliauskienė, LRT.lt2022.06.06 12:31
Real estate
Real estate / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Real estate in Lithuania is overvalued by a tenth, while people may find it harder to repay their loans due to rising inflation, according to the Bank of Lithuania.

Lithuanian financial system is currently exposed to three major risks – the aftermath of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the overheating of the housing market, and the persistence of inflation and a possible increase in interest rates – Gediminas Šimkus, head of Lithuania’s central bank, said on Monday.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine [...] has created additional new risks for the Lithuanian financial system, as well as for the financial system of Europe and the world,” Šimkus told a press conference, presenting the country’s Financial Stability Review.

“At the end of last year, exports to Russia accounted for about a tenth of Lithuania’s total exports, while exports to Ukraine and Belarus together accounted for another 7 percent. With the outbreak of this war, due to sanctions and other things, the export volumes have been significantly adjusted,” he added.

According to Šimkus, imports from these countries were also disrupted, which led to higher prices of food, energy, and raw materials.

Inflation
Inflation / E.Blaževič/LRT

He stressed that the overheating of the housing market has also become a reality.

“Housing prices continue to rise rapidly and have reached their highest rate since 2007. [...] Housing prices are exceeding economically justified values by a tenth. There is an overvaluation,” Šimkus said.

Before the 2008 economic crisis, housing was overvalued by 50 percent, so the current situation is still quite rational, the head of the Bank of Lithuania added.

“This increase in housing prices is due to a growing imbalance between the demand for and supply of housing,” Šimkus said.

Regarding the third risk – prolonged inflation and a possible increase in interest rates – Šimkus noted that it could have a negative impact on the consumer, which would eventually affect their ability to repay debts or borrow.

However, the financial situation of the Lithuanian population has been improving for years, which helps to withstand rising inflation, he added.

Real estate
Inflation
Gediminas Šimkus
# Economy
Lithuanian passport (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuania steps up preparations for dual citizenship referendum

Ukrainian refugees
2 h ago

Lithuania’s Caritas launches 3rd aid collection bid for Ukrainian people

Silver Crane 2022
6
3 h ago

Zelensky announces Lifetime Achievement Award for Lithuanian director killed in Mariupol

6
Dismantling of a Soviet monument in Raseiniai
4 h ago

New ‘desovietisation’ law takes aim at Lithuania’s remaining Soviet-era signs

A monument to Grand Duke Gediminas in Vilnius
1 d ago

Gediminas, the ingenious ruler of pagan Lithuania

Construction works
1 d ago

Imports of Belarusian goods double as Lithuania phases-in sanctions

Baltic Pride march in Vilnius
17
1 d ago

Baltic Pride in Vilnius attracts 10,000 participants – photos

17
Dominykas Puzinas
5
2022.06.04 12:00

Lithuanian stages daily one-man protests outside Russian Embassy in Hungary

5
Klaipėda lifeguards
7
2022.06.04 10:00

‘All that’s missing are holidaymakers’: seaside lifeguards kick off Lithuania’s summer season

7
Sigita Mykolaitytė ir Jugnė Jūnė Jonušaitė
5
2022.06.03 17:25

‘We want our rights here’ – interview with Lithuanian same-sex couple

5
Dismantling of a Soviet monument in Raseiniai
2022.06.06 08:00

New ‘desovietisation’ law takes aim at Lithuania’s remaining Soviet-era signs

Silver Crane 2022
6
2022.06.06 09:40

Zelensky announces Lifetime Achievement Award for Lithuanian director killed in Mariupol

6
Lithuanian passport (associative image)
2022.06.06 11:22

Lithuania steps up preparations for dual citizenship referendum

Ukrainian refugees
2022.06.06 10:50

Lithuania’s Caritas launches 3rd aid collection bid for Ukrainian people