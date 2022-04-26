Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania number nearly 50,000 – statistics

The total number of Ukrainian refugees registered in Lithuania has risen to 48,800, including almost 19,900 minors, according to the latest official statistics published on Tuesday.

Over the last 24 hours alone, 520 people, 154 of them minors, have registered with refugee registration centres or the Migration Department. The number includes 40 children under the age of six.

The average daily number of arrivals from Ukraine has remained stable at 350.

Some 16,000 people, or around a third of all refugees, have registered with the Vilnius registration centre.

Of the total number of war refugees registered so far, 5,300 are children under the age of six, and 14,600 are minors aged between six and 18. Another 2,200 are people aged over 65 years.

Most of the Ukrainian refugees are women and children. The majority of them have applied for a temporary residence permit on humanitarian grounds.

According to the United Nations, around 5.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia attacked the country on February 24.