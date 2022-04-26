Gitanas Nausėda in Klaipėda

News

31 min. ago

Lithuanian president dismisses Moscow’s warnings of WW3: ‘We must support Ukraine even more’

EXPO 2020 Dubai

News

34 min. ago

EXPO 2020 Lithuanian pavilion managers accused of mobbing, sexual harassment

Refugees from Ukraine

News

1 h ago

Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania number nearly 50,000 – statistics

Facemask

News

2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 894 new cases, 2 deaths

Airport

News

3 h ago

Ryanair to launch dozen new routes from Lithuania

VSAT officer (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian police investigate suspected sexual abuse of asylum seekers

Russia's war against Ukraine.

News

5 h ago

Ukraine gave us time to prepare for war – interview with Lithuanian chief of defence

Boxer IFV

News

20 h ago

Lithuania running dry on weapons to hand over to Ukraine

Japanese cherry blossoms in Vilnius

News

21 h ago

Vilnius greets cherry blossom season

Vilnius (associative image)

News

23 h ago

Lithuania to offer cheaper business loans to Ukrainians

Lithuania's LNG terminal, Independence.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania receives big LNG shipment from US after giving up Russian gas

School (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Belarus bans Lithuanian instruction in minority schools, prompting protests from Vilnius

A man with a facemask in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 295 new cases, 6 deaths

Russian Embassy in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Red Army memorials, Russian embassy in Lithuania smeared amid Ukraine war

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

News

1 d ago

Lithuania suggests EU sanctions on Russian Orthodox Church head

Emmanuel Macron

News

1 d ago

Lithuania welcomes Macron’s reelection: ‘Everyone in Europe can breathe a sigh of relief’

News

2022.04.26 12:01

Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania number nearly 50,000 – statistics

BNS2022.04.26 12:01
Refugees from Ukraine
Refugees from Ukraine / T. Biliūnas/BNS

The total number of Ukrainian refugees registered in Lithuania has risen to 48,800, including almost 19,900 minors, according to the latest official statistics published on Tuesday.

Over the last 24 hours alone, 520 people, 154 of them minors, have registered with refugee registration centres or the Migration Department. The number includes 40 children under the age of six.

The average daily number of arrivals from Ukraine has remained stable at 350.

Some 16,000 people, or around a third of all refugees, have registered with the Vilnius registration centre.

Of the total number of war refugees registered so far, 5,300 are children under the age of six, and 14,600 are minors aged between six and 18. Another 2,200 are people aged over 65 years.

Most of the Ukrainian refugees are women and children. The majority of them have applied for a temporary residence permit on humanitarian grounds.

According to the United Nations, around 5.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia attacked the country on February 24.

# News# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Gitanas Nausėda in Klaipėda
32 min. ago

Lithuanian president dismisses Moscow’s warnings of WW3: ‘We must support Ukraine even more’

EXPO 2020 Dubai
5
35 min. ago

EXPO 2020 Lithuanian pavilion managers accused of mobbing, sexual harassment

5
Facemask
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 894 new cases, 2 deaths

Airport
3 h ago

Ryanair to launch dozen new routes from Lithuania

VSAT officer (associative image)
3 h ago

Lithuanian police investigate suspected sexual abuse of asylum seekers

Russia's war against Ukraine.
9
5 h ago

Ukraine gave us time to prepare for war – interview with Lithuanian chief of defence

9
Boxer IFV
20 h ago

Lithuania running dry on weapons to hand over to Ukraine

Japanese cherry blossoms in Vilnius
29
21 h ago

Vilnius greets cherry blossom season

29
Vilnius (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuania to offer cheaper business loans to Ukrainians

Lithuania's LNG terminal, Independence.
1 d ago

Lithuania receives big LNG shipment from US after giving up Russian gas

Boxer IFV
2022.04.25 17:00

Lithuania running dry on weapons to hand over to Ukraine

Airport
2022.04.26 10:34

Ryanair to launch dozen new routes from Lithuania

Japanese cherry blossoms in Vilnius
29
2022.04.25 15:49

Vilnius greets cherry blossom season

29
Russia's war against Ukraine.
9
2022.04.26 08:00

Ukraine gave us time to prepare for war – interview with Lithuanian chief of defence

9
Vilnius (associative image)
2022.04.25 14:07

Lithuania to offer cheaper business loans to Ukrainians

VSAT officer (associative image)
2022.04.26 10:19

Lithuanian police investigate suspected sexual abuse of asylum seekers

Facemask
2022.04.26 11:20

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 894 new cases, 2 deaths

EXPO 2020 Dubai
5
2022.04.26 13:00

EXPO 2020 Lithuanian pavilion managers accused of mobbing, sexual harassment

5
Gitanas Nausėda in Klaipėda
2022.04.26 13:03

Lithuanian president dismisses Moscow’s warnings of WW3: ‘We must support Ukraine even more’