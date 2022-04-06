A train between Kaliningrad and mainland Russia

News

12 min. ago

Lithuania can’t cut off rail transit from Russia to Kaliningrad – minister

A pond in front of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius was died blood-red

News

54 min. ago

Olympic swimmer joins blood-red protest performance in front of Russian Embassy in Vilnius

Lithuanian soldiers using Stinger air defence systems

News

1 h ago

Ukraine downs 8 targets with Lithuanian-supplied Stingers – defence minister

Ingrida Šimonytė

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian PM says Russian leaders are ‘acting like the Nazis’

Coronavirus in Lithuania

News

6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,511 new cases, 7 deaths

Vičiūnai Group

News

6 h ago

Kaunas mayor’s business vows to wrap up operations in Russia within 4 months

PHO-TEX exhibition in Grenoble shows the work of Lithuanian artists Lina Oržekauskienė-Ore, Monika Žaltauskaitė-Grašienė and Lina Jonikė

News

7 h ago

Three artists showcase Lithuanian photorealistic textiles in France

Russian flag

News

7 h ago

Lithuanian FM ‘disappointed’ with EU sanctions limited to Russian coal: why not candles and firewood

A sign warning about ticks

News

9 h ago

Lithuania braced for tick season – how to avoid and spot tick-borne diseases

"Z" and "V" have become symbols of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian government proposes sweeping bans of pro-war symbols

Mantas Kvedaravičius

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian filmmaker Kvedaravičius was executed by Russian soldiers, not killed by missile, associate says

Victory Day parade in Moscow

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian intelligence warns of potential ‘provocations and violent incidents’ on May 9

Dalia Grybauskaitė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s former president slams ‘weak response’ to Russia on American TV

Refugee registration centre in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Some 2,400 Ukrainians found jobs in Lithuania as refugee count tops 40,000

Coronavirus testing

News

1 d ago

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 1,911 new cases, 9 deaths

Holocaust memorial in Paneriai

News

1 d ago

Vilnius police investigate fresh attack on Holocaust memorial

News

2022.04.06 16:58

Lithuania can’t cut off rail transit from Russia to Kaliningrad – minister

Remigijus Bielinskas, BNS2022.04.06 16:58
A train between Kaliningrad and mainland Russia
A train between Kaliningrad and mainland Russia / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania cannot unilaterally cut off railway transit between mainland Russia and the exclave of Kaliningrad, according to Transport Minister Marius Skuodis.

“As for unilateral decisions on the Kaliningrad transit, such a thing is probably not theoretically possible, because this is an agreement between the European Union and Russia,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

If imposed, an EU embargo on Russian and Belarusian trucks would not apply to Kaliningrad, according to the minister.

“There are currently discussions on banning Russian and Belarusian trucks from entering the EU’s territory, and an exception is made for Kaliningrad,” he said.

Marius Skuodis
Marius Skuodis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė also told LRT TV on Tuesday that Lithuania could not unilaterally stop the Kaliningrad transit, but added that Vilnius was in consultations with the EU about the issue.

On average, a hundred Russian transit trains pass through Lithuania each month.

Read more: Russians transiting Lithuania to be met with Ukraine war photos: ‘do you approve of this?’

A train between Kaliningrad and mainland Russia
Marius Skuodis
# Economy# Baltics and Russia
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
A pond in front of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius was died blood-red
7
54 min. ago

Olympic swimmer joins blood-red protest performance in front of Russian Embassy in Vilnius

7
Lithuanian soldiers using Stinger air defence systems
1 h ago

Ukraine downs 8 targets with Lithuanian-supplied Stingers – defence minister

Ingrida Šimonytė
4 h ago

Lithuanian PM says Russian leaders are ‘acting like the Nazis’

Coronavirus in Lithuania
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,511 new cases, 7 deaths

Vičiūnai Group
6 h ago

Kaunas mayor’s business vows to wrap up operations in Russia within 4 months

PHO-TEX exhibition in Grenoble shows the work of Lithuanian artists Lina Oržekauskienė-Ore, Monika Žaltauskaitė-Grašienė and Lina Jonikė
18
7 h ago

Three artists showcase Lithuanian photorealistic textiles in France

18
Russian flag
7 h ago

Lithuanian FM ‘disappointed’ with EU sanctions limited to Russian coal: why not candles and firewood

A sign warning about ticks
9 h ago

Lithuania braced for tick season – how to avoid and spot tick-borne diseases

"Z" and "V" have become symbols of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
5
1 d ago

Lithuanian government proposes sweeping bans of pro-war symbols

5
Mantas Kvedaravičius
1 d ago

Lithuanian filmmaker Kvedaravičius was executed by Russian soldiers, not killed by missile, associate says

A sign warning about ticks
2022.04.06 08:00

Lithuania braced for tick season – how to avoid and spot tick-borne diseases

Russian flag
2022.04.06 09:26

Lithuanian FM ‘disappointed’ with EU sanctions limited to Russian coal: why not candles and firewood

Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.04.06 12:35

Lithuanian PM says Russian leaders are ‘acting like the Nazis’

Vičiūnai Group
2022.04.06 10:26

Kaunas mayor’s business vows to wrap up operations in Russia within 4 months

A pond in front of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius was died blood-red
7
2022.04.06 16:16

Olympic swimmer joins blood-red protest performance in front of Russian Embassy in Vilnius

7
PHO-TEX exhibition in Grenoble shows the work of Lithuanian artists Lina Oržekauskienė-Ore, Monika Žaltauskaitė-Grašienė and Lina Jonikė
18
2022.04.06 10:10

Three artists showcase Lithuanian photorealistic textiles in France

18
Coronavirus in Lithuania
2022.04.06 10:49

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,511 new cases, 7 deaths

Lithuanian soldiers using Stinger air defence systems
2022.04.06 16:06

Ukraine downs 8 targets with Lithuanian-supplied Stingers – defence minister