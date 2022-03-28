Karolis Sankauskas' initiative provides support for war-torn Ukraine

45 min. ago

'We realised if Russian attack is not stopped, it would reach Lithuania'

Mikhail Gorbachev

1 h ago

Court in Lithuania proceeds with case against Gorbachev

Mariupol

1 h ago

#Voice from Mariupol: 'His death caught him at the bread kiosk'

IT (associative image)

3 h ago

Fearing spies, Lithuania to vet IT firms moving from Belarus, Russia

Russia's war against Ukraine.

3 h ago

‘Russia is trapped in Ukraine,’ says Lithuania’s chief of defence

Conscripts

5 h ago

Lithuania mulls upping conscript numbers

Volodymyr Zelensky and Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen

6 h ago

Lithuania will help rebuild Ukraine, says parliament speaker after visit to Kyiv

Lithuanian troops

6 h ago

Half of Lithuanians would join armed defence in case of Russian attack – survey

Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius

8 h ago

Lithuania applies to open trade office in Taiwan

Covid-19 in Lithuania.

8 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,276 new cases, 10 deaths

Russian troop movements.

8 h ago

Ex-NATO general: Risk that Russia invades Baltics is ‘real’

Saulius Skvernelis

9 h ago

Party of Lithuania’s former PM Skvernelis gaining ground – survey

A bomb shelter in Ukraine.

9 h ago

One in ten people in Lithuania prepared to survive war – survey

March for Ukrainian freedom in Vilnius

1 d ago

‘Cepelinai’ and ‘Šaltibarščiai‘ – Ukrainians in Vilnius study Lithuanian language and culture

School from Ukraine's Kharkiv reopens in Vilnius

1 d ago

School from Russia-bombarded Kharkiv reopens in Vilnius: 'war will remain with the children'

Russia's attacks on Mariupol

2022.03.26 10:00

#Voice from Mariupol: 'Survive, Nadia. We need to survive'

2022.03.28 17:36

Court in Lithuania proceeds with case against Gorbachev

BNS2022.03.28 17:36
Mikhail Gorbachev
Mikhail Gorbachev / AP

Vilnius City District Court has accepted a civil lawsuit against Mikhail Gorbachev, the then Soviet leader. It was brought by six people who lost their family members during the Soviet crackdown on civilians in the Lithuanian capital in January 1991, the 15min news website reported on Monday.

"The lawsuit has been accepted. Today the judge adopted the resolution," it quoted Robertas Povilaitis, one of the six plaintiffs, as saying.

The lawsuit claims that Gorbachev, as commander-in-chief of the Soviet Armed Forces, had control of the army on January 11–13, 1991, but failed to take steps to prevent the crimes committed by the army.

Fourteen civilians were killed and hundreds more were injured when the Soviet troops stormed the TV Tower and the Radio and Television Committee building in Vilnius in the early hours of January 13, 1991.

Soviet crackdown in January 1991
Soviet crackdown in January 1991 / P. Lileikis

The Soviet Union used military force in its attempt to topple the government of Lithuania which declared independence on March 11, 1990.

In March 2019, Vilnius Regional Court convicted 67 former Soviet officials and military officers, including former Soviet Defence Minister Dmitry Yazov, of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The majority of them were handed prison sentences in absentia as Russia and Belarus refused to extradite them.

Read more: It’s been 30 years – January 1991 special

