News

2022.03.03 13:16

Russian Embassy‘s street in Vilnius named after Ukrainian Heroes

LRT.lt2022.03.03 13:16
Protest outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius
Protest outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

The street where the Russian Embassy in Vilnius is located will be named after Ukrainian Heroes, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius has said.

“Russian Embassy, update your business cards: Ukrainian Heroes Street 2. I help you with the translation: Улица Героев Украины 2,” the mayor wrote on Facebook.

“From now on, a business card of every Russian Embassy employee will have to honour Ukrainian heroes. And everyone who writes a letter to the embassy will have to think about the victims of Russian aggression and heroes of Ukraine,” he added.

“We have agreed that the currently unnamed street leading from Latvia Street to the embassy will be renamed Ukrainian Heroes Street. On Wednesday, we will complete the formalities in accordance with the law,” Šimašius said.

The only address on Ukrainian Heroes Street will be that of the Russian Embassy, according to the mayor.

# Society# Baltics and Russia
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Russia's war in Ukraine
58 min. ago

First children fleeing war in Ukraine reach Lithuania, most of them unaccompanied

Lithuania's LNG terminal, 'Independence'
1 h ago

Lithuania stops Russian gas imports via terminal in Klaipėda, cuts off Russian electricity – minister

Birių Krovinių Terminalas (Bulk Cargo Terminal, BKT)
2 h ago

Lithuanian cargo company lays off almost all employees over stopped Belaruskali transit

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 6,220 new cases, 19 deaths

Russia's war in Ukraine
5
3 h ago

Lithuania opens probe into crimes against humanity in Ukraine attacked by Russia

updated
5
Internet
4 h ago

Websites spreading propaganda or disinformation will be blocked – police

24
4 h ago

‘I need to live for my daughter’: airstrike in Ukraine targets civilians

24
Travel (associative image)
5 h ago

Lithuanian tourism sector already touched by war in Ukraine

Russian embassy in Vilnius
21 h ago

No proposals to severe Lithuania’s diplomatic ties with Russia, Belarus – minister

War in Ukraine
21 h ago

Ukraine needs no-fly zone over its territory, says Ukrainian ambassador

Lithuania's LNG terminal, 'Independence'
2022.03.03 12:12

Lithuania stops Russian gas imports via terminal in Klaipėda, cuts off Russian electricity – minister

Travel (associative image)
2022.03.03 08:00

Lithuanian tourism sector already touched by war in Ukraine

Klaipėda Port
2022.03.02 14:54

Lithuania mulls banning Russian ships from seaport, coordinates with EU

Russian embassy in Vilnius
2022.03.02 16:26

No proposals to severe Lithuania’s diplomatic ties with Russia, Belarus – minister

War in Ukraine
2022.03.02 15:54

Ukraine needs no-fly zone over its territory, says Ukrainian ambassador

Russia's war in Ukraine
5
2022.03.03 10:26

Lithuania opens probe into crimes against humanity in Ukraine attacked by Russia

updated
5
24
2022.03.03 09:00

‘I need to live for my daughter’: airstrike in Ukraine targets civilians

24
Internet
2022.03.03 09:23

Websites spreading propaganda or disinformation will be blocked – police

Birių Krovinių Terminalas (Bulk Cargo Terminal, BKT)
2022.03.03 11:36

Lithuanian cargo company lays off almost all employees over stopped Belaruskali transit

Russia's war in Ukraine
2022.03.03 12:55

First children fleeing war in Ukraine reach Lithuania, most of them unaccompanied