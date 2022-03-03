Russian Embassy‘s street in Vilnius named after Ukrainian Heroes

The street where the Russian Embassy in Vilnius is located will be named after Ukrainian Heroes, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius has said.

“Russian Embassy, update your business cards: Ukrainian Heroes Street 2. I help you with the translation: Улица Героев Украины 2,” the mayor wrote on Facebook.

“From now on, a business card of every Russian Embassy employee will have to honour Ukrainian heroes. And everyone who writes a letter to the embassy will have to think about the victims of Russian aggression and heroes of Ukraine,” he added.

“We have agreed that the currently unnamed street leading from Latvia Street to the embassy will be renamed Ukrainian Heroes Street. On Wednesday, we will complete the formalities in accordance with the law,” Šimašius said.

The only address on Ukrainian Heroes Street will be that of the Russian Embassy, according to the mayor.