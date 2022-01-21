Baltic states to supply Ukraine with Stinger, Javelin missiles

The Baltic states will supply Ukraine with US-made anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles, the Lithuanian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday evening.

“Lithuania and Latvia will hand over Ukraine anti-aircraft Stinger missiles, and Estonia will send anti-tank Javelin missiles,” the ministry said.

This comes following the approval by the United States to supply American-made weapons to Ukraine, according to the statement.

“We sincerely hope that Ukraine will not need to use the weapons being handed over,” Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said in the statement. “The Baltic states urge Russia to cease its aggressive and irresponsible behaviour.”