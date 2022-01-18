Lithuanian parliament allows letters x, w and q in ID documents

Breaking a decades-long deadlock, the parliament has allowed the original spelling of non-Lithuanian names in Latin-based characters in personal documents. The rule will also apply if Lithuanian nationals can prove that their family name used to be spelled with non-Lithuanian characters

The bill passed on Tuesday in a vote of 82 to 37 with three abstentions. The bill will come into force if it is signed into law by President Gitanas Nausėda.



Lithuanian citizens will be allowed to use the letters "q", "x" and "w", which do not exist in the Lithuanian alphabet, if they assume the surnames of their non-Lithuanian spouses.

This will also apply if the surname of the parent is spelled in non-Lithuanian characters, as well as if the parents, grandparents or ancestors had or have the citizenship of another country and their first and last names were spelled in non-Lithuanian characters.

The original spelling of names in Latin-based characters without diacritical marks will also be allowed if a Lithuanian citizen acquired their first and last names in a foreign country and the names are spelled in these characters in the source document.

Lithuanian passport / BNS

The parliament rejected a proposal from the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania–Christian Families Alliance's MPs to allow Latin-based characters with diacritical marks in documents.

Politicians from the ruling coalition say they support in principle the use of diacritical marks, but note that this is a matter for further discussion, because the changes would require adapting information systems and additional budgetary funds.

Discussions on the original spelling of non-Lithuanian names in documents have been taking place for decades. All previous bills failed to muster enough votes to be passed by the parliament.

Currently, foreign nationals and their spouses who want to have their names spelled originally in their passports and ID cards have to turn to courts, which have so far ruled in their favour.

The issue of the original spelling of ethnic Poles' names that contain non-Lithuanian characters is regularly raised at bilateral meetings between Lithuanian and Polish politicians.