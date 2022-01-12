News

Coronavirus update: Lithuania hits all-time high with 4,635 daily infections

2022.01.12
Lithuania has confirmed 4,635 new coronavirus infections – the highest daily figure on record – and six deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

All of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Over 14,400 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including almost 1,100 with their first dose.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has reached 1,079, including 85 ICU cases.

About 23,300 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 4,000 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has risen to 1,281.7 per 100,000 people, and the seven-day percentage of positive tests has been 18.6 percent.

Overall, nearly 552,000 people in Lithuania have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has reached almost 7,600.

