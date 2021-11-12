Lithuanian leaders agree on conditions for calling NATO support on Belarus border

On Friday, the Lithuanian National Defence Council (VGT) has agreed on the criteria that would lead to the country seeking NATO assistance in dealing with what it says is Belarus' "hybrid aggression". Such a decision would jointly be taken by all state leaders.

“Specific criteria, that would require additional assistance from NATO, activating certain articles of the Washington treaty, have been discussed,” Darius Kuliešius, Lithuanian president’s senior adviser, told reporters after VGT’s meeting on Friday.

According to him, VGT has decided that all country leaders should reach a consensus before approaching NATO.

Kuliešius did not reveal the criteria that would lead to Lithuania seeking NATO’s assistance because “this information is related to national security” and concrete “tactics”.

The National Defence Council is composed of the Lithuanian president, the prime minister, the speaker of the parliament Seimas, the defence minister, and the chief of the military.