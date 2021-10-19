News

2021.10.19 17:00

Lithuania processes 1,300 asylum requests, approves two

BNS2021.10.19 17:00
Migrants in Druskininkai
Migrants in Druskininkai / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania's migration authorities have processed about a third of asylum applications by irregular migrants who have recently crossed into the country from Belarus. Only two of nearly 1,300 have been approved, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 1,289 asylum applications have been processed, and two Eritrean women have been granted refugee status and issued with permanent residence permits in Lithuania.

Another 878 migrants have been denied asylum and 409 applications were terminated because the applicants returned to their countries or left Lithuania.

Another 2,267 asylum applications are still pending, with most of them expected to be processed within a month, the ministry said.

Some 260 irregular migrants have already been returned to their countries of origin, with 34 people sent out last week. Moreover, 414 migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected and appeal procedures have been completed are currently awaiting deportation.

Migrants in Lithuania
Migrants in Lithuania / J. Stacevičius/LRT

So far this year, Lithuania has granted asylum to 276 people, including Afghans who had worked for Lithuania's military personnel in Afghanistan, Belarusian opposition activists and others.

Read more: Lithuania issues permanent residence permits to Afghans evacuees

Almost 4,200 migrants, most of them Iraqi citizens, have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus this year. Vilnius accuses the Minsk government of orchestrating migrant smuggling, calling it “hybrid aggression” against the EU.

In early August, Lithuania introduced a policy of pushing migrants back from the border.

Read more: Lithuanian authorities ‘to investigate’ how media and NGOs receive info about migrants

Migrants in Druskininkai
Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai.
Migrants in Lithuania
Migrants in Druskininkai
Migrants in Druskininkai
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai.
Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai.
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Migrants in Lithuania
Migrants in Lithuania
3 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Migrants in Druskininkai
Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai.
Migrants in Lithuania
# News# Migration crisis# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Protests in Belarus continue
50 min. ago

Belarusian opposition in Lithuania presents alternative constitution, asks for international support

Coronavirus in Lithuania
1 h ago

All non-vaccinated people in Lithuania likely to catch coronavirus by spring – PM

Lithuanian PM Ingrida Šimonytė
1 h ago

A year before fiscal tightening, Lithuanian PM warns against boosting budget spending

Gabrielius Landsbergis
1 h ago

Airlines flying to Minsk should be banned from the EU – Lithuanian FM

Vilnius public transport
2 h ago

Vilnius public transport workers call indefinite strike over working conditions

The Jump
3 h ago

Lithuania picks The Jump documentary for Oscar nomination

A group of migrants located near the Belarusian border in Lithuania.
7
3 h ago

Lithuanian authorities ‘to investigate’ how media and NGOs receive info about migrants

7
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
5 h ago

Lithuania mandates Covid booster shots for all adults

Luchadoras
11
6 h ago

Inconvenient Films for radical times – documentary festival kicks off in Lithuania

11
Coronavirus in Lithuania
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,235 new cases, 16 deaths

Coronavirus in Latvia
2021.10.19 09:35

Latvia to go into ‘firebreak’ lockdown to contain Covid-19

Closed shop (associative image)
2021.10.19 09:39

Lithuania mulls restrictions on shops operating without Covid certificates

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2021.10.19 12:02

Lithuania mandates Covid booster shots for all adults

Arūnas Dulkys
2021.10.18 18:30

Lithuanian minister receives threats over pandemic management

Marijuana
2021.10.18 17:30

Was criminalising drug possession in Lithuania a mistake?

Kaunas Pride march
2021.10.19 08:00

Lithuania's ‘gay propaganda law’ lives on despite opposition

A group of migrants located near the Belarusian border in Lithuania.
7
2021.10.19 13:17

Lithuanian authorities ‘to investigate’ how media and NGOs receive info about migrants

7
Coronavirus in Lithuania
2021.10.19 11:11

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,235 new cases, 16 deaths

Mikheil Saakashvili
2021.10.18 18:00

EU, Baltic politicians call for release of jailed Georgian ex-president Saakashvili

Lithuanian military parade in Vilnius
2021.10.19 09:35

Lithuania plans to deploy up to 323 troops in missions overseas