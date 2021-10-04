News

2021.10.04 11:22

Lithuania mulls paying 100 euros for pensioners to get Covid jabs

BNS2021.10.04 11:22
Vaccination against Covid-19
Vaccination against Covid-19 / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian Social Security and Labour Ministry has proposed a one-off payment of 100 euros to newly vaccinated seniors and those who take their booster shots. 

The ministry has registered a draft law to offer 100 euros to people aged 75 and over who have not yet received any vaccine doses and would get fully vaccinated by December 1.

Seniors who take their booster shots by April 1 would also be eligible. One person would be entitled to only one payment.

The ministry said the proposal is aimed at "encouraging, by financial means, people aged 75 and over to develop or maintain immunity against Covid-19".

Some 76,2 percent of people aged 75 and above have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, with the rate standing at 65.1 percent for people aged 80 and above.

Vaccination against Covid-19
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Vaccination site
Vaccination against Covid-19
Vaccination against Covid-19
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
2 / 3J. Stacevičiaus/LRT nuotr.
Vaccination site
Vaccination site
3 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Vaccination against Covid-19
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
Vaccination site
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Covid-19 in Lithuania.
16 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,114 new cases, 20 deaths

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan
1 h ago

Armenian prime minister visiting Lithuania

Vilnius Railway Station
5
3 h ago

All talk and no action? The long and winding path of Rail Baltica

5
Objects found during the operation.
21 h ago

Doctors remove over 1kg of nails, screws from man's stomach in Lithuania

From the series Indulgence Feast, 1984
12
23 h ago

Short stories of Lithuanian photography. Romualdas Požerskis

12
Shooting of Prizefighter
1 d ago

From Stranger Things to Prizefighter: what draws filmmakers to Vilnius?

Lego blocs
8
1 d ago

Building Lego robots for job interview – helping people with autism find employment

8
Free and Unfree. Lithuanian Art 1945–1990 at Tartle
11
2021.10.02 10:00

Beyond kolkhozes and crossless churches – exhibition looks at Lithuanian postwar art

11
Roberta Metsola
7
2021.10.01 17:30

‘This is a new challenge never faced by Lithuania’ – interview with EP vice president

7
PM Ingrida Šimonytė at a discussion organised by Eastern Europe Studies Centre
2021.10.01 17:00

Lithuanian PM says she has always been sceptical about closer ties with China

Objects found during the operation.
2021.10.03 13:57

Doctors remove over 1kg of nails, screws from man's stomach in Lithuania

From the series Indulgence Feast, 1984
12
2021.10.03 12:00

Short stories of Lithuanian photography. Romualdas Požerskis

12
Vilnius Railway Station
5
2021.10.04 08:00

All talk and no action? The long and winding path of Rail Baltica

5
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan
2021.10.04 09:57

Armenian prime minister visiting Lithuania

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.10.04 11:12

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,114 new cases, 20 deaths