Lithuania mulls paying 100 euros for pensioners to get Covid jabs

The Lithuanian Social Security and Labour Ministry has proposed a one-off payment of 100 euros to newly vaccinated seniors and those who take their booster shots.

The ministry has registered a draft law to offer 100 euros to people aged 75 and over who have not yet received any vaccine doses and would get fully vaccinated by December 1.

Seniors who take their booster shots by April 1 would also be eligible. One person would be entitled to only one payment.

The ministry said the proposal is aimed at "encouraging, by financial means, people aged 75 and over to develop or maintain immunity against Covid-19".

Some 76,2 percent of people aged 75 and above have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, with the rate standing at 65.1 percent for people aged 80 and above.