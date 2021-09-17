Lithuanian, Polish governments call for review of EU migration policy

Vilnius and Warsaw have called on the European Union to review its migration policy amid an influx of irregular migrants in Lithuania.

“Measures at national level alone are no longer sufficient, new common solutions are needed at the EU level,” the governments of Lithuania and Poland said in a declaration after their joint meeting in Warsaw chaired by prime ministers Ingrida Šimonytė and Mateusz Morawiecki.

Lithuania and Poland have been facing an increase in irregular migration across their borders with Belarus in recent months. Vilnius and Warsaw accuse the Minsk regime of orchestrating the influx, calling it “hybrid aggression”.

“Poland and Lithuania underline the need to adapt the EU legislation and to create legal preconditions for EU Member States to respond appropriately to the deliberate instrumentalisation of irregular migration by third countries and to apply efficient, clearly defined measures that would allow Member States to act swiftly and protect both national and EU-wide security.”

Warsaw, Poland / Unsplash

The two governments also said they would continue to strengthen bilateral defence relations and interoperability of the Polish and Lithuanian Armed Forces. The document underlines the importance of jointly developing NATO initiatives.

The declaration says that it is “crucial to reduce EU reliance on third countries mainly in regard to critical materials and technologies, medicines, (including API’s and intermediate products), medical devices, food, infrastructure and security.”

“Subsidies granted to the enterprises operating in the EU by governments from outside the OECD may distort competition on the Internal Market and generate unequal opportunities,” it reads.

“Poland and Lithuania support the European Commission’s proposal concerning introduction of new instruments targeted to create a level-playing field with regard to entities benefiting from foreign subsidies on functioning of the EU Internal Market.”

Among other things, the countries committed to exchanging information on the management of cyber-attacks and the implementation of measures to boost the EU's economic recovery and resilience.

The document declares support for “the transition towards climate neutrality, at a pace reflecting domestic particularities”.

Poland and Lithuania are also committed to continuing joint infrastructure projects, including the syncrhonisation of Baltic energy grids with the Continental European network, and Via Baltica and Rail Baltica, according to the declaration.