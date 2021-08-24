News

2021.08.24 17:00

How Lenin statue fell in Vilnius 30 years ago: 'his legs were cut in line with Lithuanian folk tradition'

photos
LRT.lt2021.08.24 17:00
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991 / Paulius Lileikis

Thirty years ago, on August 23, 1991, Lithuania knocked downed the Lenin statue, providing iconic images that symbolised its independence and the collapse of socialism.

A crowd was applauding in Lukiškės Square of central Vilnius when a crane lifted the black statue off its platform it had stood on since 1952.

Only the pedestal remained in the centre of the square, with knee-high stubs sticking out. It fell down soon enough, too.

“There's a Lithuanian saying, to have one's legs cut,” says Vilnius University historian Algirdas Jakubčionas, which means to be immobilised by extreme shock or fright. “This way, he [Lenin] had his leg's cut, in line with Lithuanian folk tradition.”

A Lenin statue had been a fixture of every Soviet republic capital and images of the founding father of the USSR falling from his pedestal provided iconography for the collapse of socialism.

Lithuania had declared independence from the USSR in March 1990, but it took almost a year and a half to get rid of the statue.

The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991 / Paulius Lileikis

Jakubčionis says this was due to a complicated situation and the “double power” the country was under. The independence had been declared by the country's democratically-elected legislature, the Supreme Council, while much of the executive power was still in Soviet hands.

“In such a situation, provoking the Soviet system even more was probably unwise,” says Jakubčionis. “But once there was an opportunity, the Lenin statue was taken down and whisked away.”

The opportunity was presented by the coup attempt in Moscow that had happened just days earlier and was the final blow to the USSR. Estonia had declared independence on August 20.

“Everyone was using the opportunity presented by the disintegration of the Soviet Union,” says Jakubčionis.

The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991 / Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
1 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
2 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
3 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
4 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
5 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
6 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
7 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
8 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
9 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
10 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
11 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
12 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
13 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
14 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
15 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
16 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
17 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
18 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
19 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
20 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
21 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
22 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
23 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
24 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
25 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
26 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
27 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
28 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
29 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
30 / 30Paulius Lileikis
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
The Lenin statue was taken down from a central square in Vilnius on August 23, 1991
# Society# History# Legacy
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Concertina razor wire along the border Lithuanian-Belarusian
1 h ago

Austria vows to help Lithuania in EU talks on Belarus border fence funding

Russia's S-400 systems.
1 h ago

Russia mulls selling advanced S-400 air defence systems to Belarus

Covid-19 vaccine
2 h ago

Forged immunity certificates in high demand as Lithuania imposes new restrictions

Migrants in Rūdninkai.
2 h ago

Council of Europe rep decries Lithuania’s ‘de facto detention’ of migrants

Petras Cvirka monument in Cvirka Square
5
2 h ago

Heritage council delists statue of controversial Soviet-Lithuanian author

5
One of few surviving synagogue buildings in Kaunas ‘in critical condition’
6
6 h ago

One of few surviving synagogue buildings in Kaunas ‘in critical condition’

6
Coronavirus vaccine
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 600 new cases, one death

Norwegian Frontex patrol vessel (associative image)
7 h ago

Lithuanian president pushes for review of EU's migration policy

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg
7 h ago

Austrian ministers visiting Lithuania to discuss migration, border fence

The Baltic Way in 1989.
14
23 h ago

Photographing the Baltic Way in 1989: 'the photos inspired Belarusians'

14
The Baltic Way in 1989.
14
2021.08.23 17:45

Photographing the Baltic Way in 1989: 'the photos inspired Belarusians'

14
Norwegian Frontex patrol vessel (associative image)
2021.08.24 09:48

Lithuanian president pushes for review of EU's migration policy

Concertina razor wire along the border Lithuanian-Belarusian
2021.08.23 17:30

Lithuania green lights €152m border fence with Belarus

Coronavirus vaccine
2021.08.24 10:16

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 600 new cases, one death

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg
2021.08.24 09:33

Austrian ministers visiting Lithuania to discuss migration, border fence

Covid-19 vaccine
2021.08.24 15:00

Forged immunity certificates in high demand as Lithuania imposes new restrictions

Migrants in Rūdninkai.
2021.08.24 14:26

Council of Europe rep decries Lithuania’s ‘de facto detention’ of migrants

One of few surviving synagogue buildings in Kaunas ‘in critical condition’
6
2021.08.24 10:56

One of few surviving synagogue buildings in Kaunas ‘in critical condition’

6
Petras Cvirka monument in Cvirka Square
5
2021.08.24 14:13

Heritage council delists statue of controversial Soviet-Lithuanian author

5
Russia's S-400 systems.
2021.08.24 15:30

Russia mulls selling advanced S-400 air defence systems to Belarus