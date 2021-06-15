News

Lithuanian parliament calls for reparations from Russia

The unveiling of a monument commemorating the first victim of Soviet aggression.
As Lithuania marks the 80th anniversary of Soviet deportations, the country's parliament has called for reparations of occupation damage from Russia, according to a resolution adopted on Tuesday.

The document was backed by 103 lawmakers, with one vote against and three abstentions.

"The 80 years that have passed since the occupation and major deportations have not erased those deep wounds that remain in the society. They are still felt to this date," Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said when presenting the draft resolution.

The document states the need to demand the compensation of occupation damages from the Russian Federation as it is the successor state of the Soviet Union.

Lithuanian lawmakers propose to continue and promote historical investigations of totalitarian crimes against humanity and war crimes. The resolution also calls for the removal of Soviet symbols from public spaces in Lithuania and bolstering patriotism in pre-school, formal and informal education.

On Monday, Lithuania marked the Day of Mourning and Hope, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the first mass deportations by the Soviets.

