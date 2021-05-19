Foreign citizens living in Lithuania become eligible for vaccination

Foreign nationals residing in Lithuania are now eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine jabs, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Previously, only those who were permanent residents or paid the mandatory health insurance (PSD) were eligible for a Covid-19 jab.



Vaccination slots are also open to Lithuanian citizens who live abroad, but stay in the country at least 183 days in a year.

Among those eligible for a jab are citizens of EU and The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states, as well as their family members, who have acquired the right to reside in the country and spend at least three out of six months in Lithuania.

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

A person who belongs to a target group and has received the first coronavirus vaccine shot abroad can get the second jab of the same vaccine in Lithuania, no matter which priority group is currently being vaccinated in the country.

Such persons should turn to a vaccination center of their choice and present a document proving that they have been administered the first dose, according to the ministry.

You can register for a vaccination appointment by calling the coronavirus hotline 1808, or by going online. You can find more information by visitng the government's dedicated coronavirus website.



CORRECTION: The earlier version of this article stated that the jabs will available from May 25. They have been available from Tuesday, May 18.