Russia’s new ambassador to Lithuania presents his credentials

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has received letters of credence from incoming Russian Ambassador Alexey Isakov who is replacing Alexander Udaltsov.

During the ceremony, the issue of detention and imprisonment of Russia's opposition figure Alexei Navalny was discussed "in the human rights context", Antanas Bubnelis, Nausėda's spokesman, told BNS.

Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomėnas who met with the incoming ambassador said he strongly condemned Russia's actions against Navalny.

Russia's former ambassador to Lithuania, Alexander Udaltsov. / BNS

"I told him that we strongly condemn the illegal detention and imprisonment of Alexei Navalny, as well as the arrest of thousands of journalists and protesters," he posted on Facebook.

Born in 1960, Isakov is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

He started working in the diplomatic service in 1982. Alexey Isakov was appointed ambassador to Lithuania on Russian President Vladimir Putin's order on October 16, 2020.

Read more: Russians see Lithuania as small, Russophobic country – interview with ambassador Bajarūnas