Although it is too late for white Christmas, snowy winter finally came to Lithuania.

Sub-zero temperatures are expected to linger, so the snow should stay at least over the weekend.

Take a look at winter photos by LRT.lt photographers.

Winter in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Winter in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT