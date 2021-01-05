News

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,510 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

Lithuania has registered 1,510 new coronavirus infections and another 27 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile 3,730 people were confirmed as having recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 149,497 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. The country currently has 65,272 active cases and 81,630 recoveries.

The coronavirus-related death toll has now reached 1,996.

Lithuania tested 10,138 people over the past 24 hours.

