Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 4,290 new cases over weekend

Lithuania reported 2,307 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, in addition to 1,983 infections confirmed on Saturday. Sunday's figure is the biggest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

Seventeen Covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday and 12 more on Sunday.

Infections spread in a number of the country's hospitals, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC). The biggest cluster of new cases on Sunday was traced to Mažeikiai Hospital in northern Lithuania, where 15 people were diagnosed with Covid-19.

In all, 47,047 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic, 35,562 remain active cases, while 10,945 have recovered.

So far, 386 people died of Covid-19 in the country, in addition to 154 coronavirus patients who died of other causes.

Around 1,500 people with the disease are currently treated in Lithuania's hospitals, the NVSC said on Saturday, 114 of them in intensive care.

The Lithuanian government introduced a nationwide quarantine on November 7. Originally intended to last three weeks, it is likely to be extended beyond November.