Lithuania to impose sanctions on 118 Belarusian officials

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry has proposed imposing sanctions against 118 Belarusian officials responsible for vote-rigging and violence against protesters.

"The Foreign Ministry has submitted an updated list to the Interior Ministry," Rasa Jakilaitienė, spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius, told BNS on Wednesday.

Previously, the Foreign Ministry proposed blacklisting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and another 30 people accused of vote rigging.

Blacklisted persons would be banned from coming to Lithuania. The final decision should be made by Interior Minister Rita Tamašunienė.

The European Union is also considering sanctions for Belarusian officials. Diplomatic sources have told BNS that the EU plans to propose sanctions against some 30 Belarusian officials, but the decision is expected in September at the earliest.

EU foreign ministers plan to discuss the sanctions during their informal two-day meeting in Berlin, which starts on Thursday.

People on the EU sanction list are barred from entering the EU and have their assets frozen.



