Lithuania adds Germany, removes Belarus from coronavirus-affected list

On Friday, Lithuania’s Health Ministry published an updated list of coronavirus-affected countries. As of Monday, arrivals from countries including Greece and Germany will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Under the current rules, foreign travelers from countries with over 25 cases per 100,000 are not banned from entering Lithuania, but they must present proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test and self-isolate for 14 days.

Lithuanian citizens and residents are exempt from the need to have a prior Covid-19, but will still need to get tested once back in the country.

When arriving from countries with 16–25 cases per 100,000 people, a prior test is not needed, but self-isolation requirement remains.



Read more: New entry rules and do you need a Covid-19 test?

According to the Health Ministry, the only countries in Europe that have reported less 16 cases per 100,000 people are Slovenia, Norway, Lithuania, Italy, Slovakia, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, and Latvia.

Algeria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Greenland, and Ghana have been removed from the list, as the number of reported coronavirus cases in those countries have fallen below 16 per 100,000 people.

The new list of coronavirus-affected countries comes into effect on Monday, August 24.