Lithuanian journalists voice support for persecuted colleagues in Belarus, offer help

On Thursday, editors of Lithuanian media outlets sent a message of solidarity to their persecuted colleagues in Belarus, saying they are ready to help independent media in the neighboring country.

"We, the editors of Lithuanian media organisations, express our solidarity with our persecuted colleagues in Belarus," the editors said in a statement.

"We condemn the persecution of journalists by the Belarusian authorities, the restriction of access to the internet, and other measures that prevent the media from fulfilling their duty to inform the public."

"Violence against journalists has no place in 21st century Europe. We call for an immediate end to these arbitrary arrests and other acts of harassment."

"We are ready to help the independent media in Belarus by freely sharing our content and offering whatever other assistance that they may need."

The statement was signed by Vaidotas Beniušis of BNS Lithuania, Inga Larionovaitė of the public broadcaster LRT, Rasa Lukaitytė of Delfi.lt, Raimundas Celencevičius of 15min.lt, Tautvydas Mikalajūnas of Lrytas.lt, Artūras Anužis of Tv3.lt, Rolandas Agintas of LNK, Ovidijus Lukošius of IQ, Andrius Tapinas of Laisvės TV, and Rolandas Barysas of Verslo Žinios.