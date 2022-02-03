Paskelbti BAFTA apdovanojimų nominantai: pirmauja „Dune“ ir „The Power of the Dog“

Paskelbtos 75-ųjų Britų kino meno akademijos apdovanojimų, žinomų BAFTA trumpiniu, nominacijos. Daugiausia statulėlių – 11 – pretenduoja gauti juosta „Dune“, antroje vietoje – filmas „The Power of the Dog“, nominuotas 8 kategorijose.

Tarp kitų BAFTA nominuotų juostų – „Don`t Look Up“, taip pat „Auksiniuose gaubliuose“ sužibėjusi „West Side Story“ ir „Drive My Car“.

BAFTA apdovanojimais pagerbiami geriausi praėjusių metų britų ir tarptautiniai filmai, aktoriai ir kino kūrėjai. Kam atiteks „Auksinė kaukė“, paaiškės kovo 13 d. Karališkojoje Alberto salėje Londone vyksiančios apdovanojimų ceremonijos metu. Iškilmingą renginį ves aktorė, komikė Rebel Wilson.

Žemiau pateikiame BAFTA kino apdovanojimų nominacijas ir pretendentus:

Geriausias filmas

„Belfast“

„Don`t Look Up“

„Dune“

„Licorice Pizza“

„The Power of the Dog“

Geriausias režisierius

Aleem Khan – „After Love“

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – „Drive My Car“

Audrey Diwan – „Happening“

Paulas Thomas Andersonas – „Licorice Pizza“

Jane Campion – „The Power of the Dog“

Julia Ducournau – „Titane“

Filmas „Šuns galia“ / Vida Press nuotr.

Ryškiausias britų režisieriaus/scenaristo/prodiuserio debiutas

„After love“

„Boiling Point“

„The Harder They Fall“

„Keyboard Fantasies“

„Passing“

Geriausias britų filmas

„After Love“

„Ali & Ava“

„Belfast“

„Boiling Point“

„Cyrano“

„Everybody`s Talking About Jamie“

„House of Gucci“

„Last Night in Soho“

„No Time to Die“

„Passing“

Geriausias filmas ne anglų kalba

„Drive My Car“

„The Hand of God“

„Parallel Mothers“

„Petite Maman“

„The Worst Person in the World“

Leonardo DiCaprio / AP nuotr.

Geriausias aktorius

Adeel Akhtar – „Ali & Ava“

Mahershala Ali – „Swan Song“

Benedictas Cumberbatchas – „The Power of the Dog“

Leonardo DiCaprio – „Don`t Look Up“

Stephenas Grahamas – „Boiling Point“

Willas Smithas – „King Richard“

Geriausia aktorė

Lady Gaga – „House of Gucci“

Alana Haim – „Licorice Pizz“

Emilia Jones – „CODA“

Renate Reinsve – „The Worst Person in the World“

Joanna Scanlan – „After Love“

Tessa Thompson – „Passing“

Lady Gaga / Stop kadras

Geriausias antrojo plano aktorius

Mike`as Faistas – „West Side Story“

Ciaránas Hindsas – „Belfast“

Troy`us Kotsuras – „CODA“

Woody`s Normanas – „C`mon C`mon“

Jesse Plemons – „The Power of the Dog“

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – „The Power of the Dog“

Geriausia antrojo plano aktorė

Caitríona Balfe – „Belfast“

Jessie Buckley – „The Lost Daughter“

Ariana DeBose – „West Side Story“

Ann Dowd – „Mass“

Aunjanue Ellis – „King Richard“

Ruth Negga – „Passing“

Geriausias animacinis filmas

„Encanto“

„Flee“

„Luca“

„The Mitchells vs the Machines“

Geriausias dokumentinis filmas

„Becoming Costeau“

„Cow“

„Flee“

„The Rescue“

„Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)“

Geriausias britų trumpametražis filmas

„The Black Cop“

„Femme“

„The Palace“

Geriausias britų trumpametražis animacinis filmas

„Affairs of the Art“

„Do Not Feed the Pigeons“

„Night of the Living Dread“

Geriausias grimas

„Cruella“

„Cyrano“

„Dune“

„The Eyes of Tammy Faye“

„House of Gucci“

Geriausias kostiumų dizainas

„Cruella“

„Cyrano“

„Dune“

„The French Dispatch“

„Nightmare Alley“

Geriausias garso takelis

Daniel Pemberton – „Being the Ricardos“

Nicholas Britell – „Don`t Look Up“

Hans Zimme – „Dune“

Alexandre Desplat – „The French Dispatch“

Jonny Greenwood – „The Power of the Dog“

Geriausia kinematografija

„Dune“

„Nightmare Alley“

„No Time to Die“

„The Power of the Dog“

„The Tragedy of Macbeth“

Geriausias produkcijos dizainas

„Cyrano“

„Dune“

„The French Dispatch“

„Nightmare Alley“

„West Side Story“

Geriausias montažas

„Belfast“

„Dune“

„Licorice Pizza“

„No Time to Die“

„Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)“

Kadras iš filmo „Kopa“ / Vida Press nuotr.

Geriausia aktorių atranka

Carolyn McLeod – „Boiling Point“

Francine Maisler – „Dune“

Massimo Appollo – „The Hand of God“

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman – „King Richard“

Cindy Tolan – „West Side Story“

Geriausi specialieji efektai

„Dune“

„Free Guy“

„Ghostbusters: Afterlife“

„The Matrix Resurrections“

„No Time to Die“

Geriausias garsas

„Dune“

„Last Night in Soho“

„No Time to Die“

„A Quiet Place Part II“

„West Side Story“

Geriausias adaptuotas scenarijus

Siân Heder – „CODA“

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – „Drive My Car“

Denis Villeneuve – „Dune“

Maggie Gyllenhaal – „The Lost Daughter“

Jane Campion – „The Power of the Dog“

Geriausias originalus scenarijus

Aaron Sorkin – „Being the Ricardos“

Kenneth Branagh – „Belfast“

Adam McKay – „Don`t Look Up“

Zach Baylin – „King Richard“

Paul Thomas Anderson – „Licorice Pizza“