Agnė Bilotaitė

Lietuvoje

Prieš 4 min.

Bilotaitė: nenuspėjama kaimynystė reiškia ekstremalias situacijas Lietuvai ir Europos Sąjungai

Futbolo kamuolys, asociatyvi nuotrauka

Sportas

Prieš 7 min.

Aštuoni klubai pirmuoju bandymu gavo A lygos licencijas

Filmai „Kopa“, „Šuns galia“

Veidai

Prieš 8 min.

Paskelbti BAFTA apdovanojimų nominantai: pirmauja „Dune“ ir „The Power of the Dog“

Gitanas Nausėda

Verslas

Prieš 11 min.

Aiškėja, kad 100 eurų išmokos per susitikimą su prezidentu nebuvo aptartos: apie 50 eurų užsiminta tik juokais

„Klasco“ kaimynystėje įsikūrusieji įmonę kaltina dėl taršos

Verslas

Prieš 14 min.

„Klasco“ nepavyko teisme sustabdyti draudimo krauti geležies rūdą

Andrzejus Duda

Pasaulyje

Prieš 15 min.

Lenkijos prezidentas imasi veiksmų naikinti ES užginčytą teismų instituciją

Talinas

Verslas

Prieš 20 min.

Estija stabdo baltarusiškų naftos produktų tranzitą

COVID-19 pacientas

Sveikata

Prieš 28 min.

Lingienė ragina neapsigauti ir nenuvertinti omikron: blogiausia yra įtikėti, kad virusas jau nebepavojingas

Recepas Tayyipas Erdoganas ir Volodymyras Zelenskis

Pasaulyje

Prieš 31 min.

Turkijos prezidentas atvyko į Kijevą

Karolis Uzėla

Sportas

Prieš 32 min.

Geriausiu Vilniaus futbolininku išrinktas Uzėla: apie sentimentus „Žalgiriui“, Čeburino muštrą ir „Formulę-1“

Vilkikai

Verslas

Prieš 33 min.

Vežėjai nemato galimybių perimti tranzitą per Baltarusiją

Portalo „Atvira Klaipėda“ redaktorius Martynas Vainorius

Lietuvoje

Prieš 37 min.

Garsiai nuskambėjusioje „Atviros Klaipėdos“ byloje – teismo sprendimas: gindamas viešąjį interesą portalas tvarkų nepažeidė

Aliaksandras Lukašenka

Pasaulyje

Prieš 42 min.

Lukašenka: padėtis pasaulyje neprognozuojama ir gali bet kada įkaisti

Rūta Vainienė

Verslas

Prieš 43 min.

Vainienė: mūsų pozicija dėl PVM maisto prekėms – neutrali

Gyventojai

Verslas

Prieš 43 min.

Ekonomistai įvertino prezidento siūlymus: geriau skirti 100 eurų išmoką, nei mažinti PVM

Kadras iš filmo „Prarandant kontrolę“

Kultūra

Prieš 46 min.

Vilniuje – išskirtinis filmų ciklas, skirtas nepriklausomam JAV moterų režisierių kinui: maištas, meilė ir draugystė

Veidai

2022.02.03 15:04

Paskelbti BAFTA apdovanojimų nominantai: pirmauja „Dune“ ir „The Power of the Dog“

LRT.lt2022.02.03 15:04
Filmai „Kopa“, „Šuns galia“
Filmai „Kopa“, „Šuns galia“ / Vida Press nuotr. fotomontažas

Paskelbtos 75-ųjų Britų kino meno akademijos apdovanojimų, žinomų BAFTA trumpiniu, nominacijos. Daugiausia statulėlių – 11 – pretenduoja gauti juosta „Dune“, antroje vietoje – filmas „The Power of the Dog“, nominuotas 8 kategorijose.

Tarp kitų BAFTA nominuotų juostų – „Don`t Look Up“, taip pat „Auksiniuose gaubliuose“ sužibėjusi „West Side Story“ ir „Drive My Car“.

BAFTA apdovanojimais pagerbiami geriausi praėjusių metų britų ir tarptautiniai filmai, aktoriai ir kino kūrėjai. Kam atiteks „Auksinė kaukė“, paaiškės kovo 13 d. Karališkojoje Alberto salėje Londone vyksiančios apdovanojimų ceremonijos metu. Iškilmingą renginį ves aktorė, komikė Rebel Wilson.

Žemiau pateikiame BAFTA kino apdovanojimų nominacijas ir pretendentus:

Geriausias filmas

„Belfast“

„Don`t Look Up“

„Dune“

„Licorice Pizza“

„The Power of the Dog“

Geriausias režisierius

Aleem Khan – „After Love“

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – „Drive My Car“

Audrey Diwan – „Happening“

Paulas Thomas Andersonas – „Licorice Pizza“

Jane Campion – „The Power of the Dog“

Julia Ducournau – „Titane“

Filmas „Šuns galia“
Filmas „Šuns galia“ / Vida Press nuotr.

Ryškiausias britų režisieriaus/scenaristo/prodiuserio debiutas

„After love“

„Boiling Point“

„The Harder They Fall“

„Keyboard Fantasies“

„Passing“

Geriausias britų filmas

„After Love“

„Ali & Ava“

„Belfast“

„Boiling Point“

„Cyrano“

„Everybody`s Talking About Jamie“

„House of Gucci“

„Last Night in Soho“

„No Time to Die“

„Passing“

Geriausias filmas ne anglų kalba

„Drive My Car“

„The Hand of God“

„Parallel Mothers“

„Petite Maman“

„The Worst Person in the World“

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio / AP nuotr.

Geriausias aktorius

Adeel Akhtar – „Ali & Ava“

Mahershala Ali – „Swan Song“

Benedictas Cumberbatchas – „The Power of the Dog“

Leonardo DiCaprio – „Don`t Look Up“

Stephenas Grahamas – „Boiling Point“

Willas Smithas – „King Richard“

Geriausia aktorė

Lady Gaga – „House of Gucci“

Alana Haim – „Licorice Pizz“

Emilia Jones – „CODA“

Renate Reinsve – „The Worst Person in the World“

Joanna Scanlan – „After Love“

Tessa Thompson – „Passing“

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga / Stop kadras

Geriausias antrojo plano aktorius

Mike`as Faistas – „West Side Story“

Ciaránas Hindsas – „Belfast“

Troy`us Kotsuras – „CODA“

Woody`s Normanas – „C`mon C`mon“

Jesse Plemons – „The Power of the Dog“

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – „The Power of the Dog“

Geriausia antrojo plano aktorė

Caitríona Balfe – „Belfast“

Jessie Buckley – „The Lost Daughter“

Ariana DeBose – „West Side Story“

Ann Dowd – „Mass“

Aunjanue Ellis – „King Richard“

Ruth Negga – „Passing“

Geriausias animacinis filmas

„Encanto“

„Flee“

„Luca“

„The Mitchells vs the Machines“

Geriausias dokumentinis filmas

„Becoming Costeau“

„Cow“

„Flee“

„The Rescue“

„Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)“

Geriausias britų trumpametražis filmas

„The Black Cop“

„Femme“

„The Palace“

Geriausias britų trumpametražis animacinis filmas

„Affairs of the Art“

„Do Not Feed the Pigeons“

„Night of the Living Dread“

Geriausias grimas

„Cruella“

„Cyrano“

„Dune“

„The Eyes of Tammy Faye“

„House of Gucci“

Geriausias kostiumų dizainas

„Cruella“

„Cyrano“

„Dune“

„The French Dispatch“

„Nightmare Alley“

Geriausias garso takelis

Daniel Pemberton – „Being the Ricardos“

Nicholas Britell – „Don`t Look Up“

Hans Zimme – „Dune“

Alexandre Desplat – „The French Dispatch“

Jonny Greenwood – „The Power of the Dog“

Geriausia kinematografija

„Dune“

„Nightmare Alley“

„No Time to Die“

„The Power of the Dog“

„The Tragedy of Macbeth“

Geriausias produkcijos dizainas

„Cyrano“

„Dune“

„The French Dispatch“

„Nightmare Alley“

„West Side Story“

Geriausias montažas

„Belfast“

„Dune“

„Licorice Pizza“

„No Time to Die“

„Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)“

Kadras iš filmo „Kopa“
Kadras iš filmo „Kopa“ / Vida Press nuotr.

Geriausia aktorių atranka

Carolyn McLeod – „Boiling Point“

Francine Maisler – „Dune“

Massimo Appollo – „The Hand of God“

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman – „King Richard“

Cindy Tolan – „West Side Story“

Geriausi specialieji efektai

„Dune“

„Free Guy“

„Ghostbusters: Afterlife“

„The Matrix Resurrections“

„No Time to Die“

Geriausias garsas

„Dune“

„Last Night in Soho“

„No Time to Die“

„A Quiet Place Part II“

„West Side Story“

Geriausias adaptuotas scenarijus

Siân Heder – „CODA“

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – „Drive My Car“

Denis Villeneuve – „Dune“

Maggie Gyllenhaal – „The Lost Daughter“

Jane Campion – „The Power of the Dog“

Geriausias originalus scenarijus

Aaron Sorkin – „Being the Ricardos“

Kenneth Branagh – „Belfast“

Adam McKay – „Don`t Look Up“

Zach Baylin – „King Richard“

Paul Thomas Anderson – „Licorice Pizza“

Taip pat skaitykite

Veidai

2022.01.10 11:34

Edvinas Pukšta apie 3 „Auksinius gaublius“ gavusį „The Power of the Dog“: stipriausiai pervertintas filmas

Filmai „Kopa“, „Šuns galia“
Kadras iš filmo „Kopa“
Kadras iš filmo „Kopa“
Kadras iš filmo „Kopa“
Filmas „Šuns galia“
Filmas „Šuns galia“
Filmas „Šuns galia“
Filmas „Šuns galia“
# Bafta# BAFTA apdovanojimai# Kino apdovanojimai# Nominacijos
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Whoopi Goldberg
5
Prieš 47 min.

Dėl pasisakymų apie Holokaustą Whoopi Goldberg nušalinta nuo populiarios laidos vedėjos pareigų

5
Aleksandras Pogrebnojus
10
Prieš 7 val.

Atvirumu išsiskiriantis Aleksandras Pogrebnojus su savimi atviras būna ne visada: geriau kai ko nežinoti

10
Zacas Efronas
Prieš 21 val.

Susie Porter – apie Zaco Efrono ritualą, kuriuo jis užsiima prieš 16 valandų trunkančią darbo dieną

Monica Vitti
Prieš 1 d.

Mirė Italijos kino ikona Monica Vitti

atnaujinta 16.19
Karalienė Elžbieta II
11
Prieš 1 d.

Karalienė Elžbieta II pažymės 70 metų soste: pradėjo valdyti dar būdama 25-erių

11
Antrasis nacionalinės „Eurovizijos“ atrankos „Pabandom iš naujo!“ pusfinalis, Rūta Loop, „Moosu X“, Augustė Vedrickaitė
LRT pokalbis 10
Prieš 1 d.
LRT pokalbis

„Pabandom iš naujo!“ dalyviai prisiminė legendinius „Eurovizijos“ hitus: ar šios dainos įstrigo ir jums?

10
Moses J. Moseley
Prieš 1 d.

Mirė 31-erių serialo „Vaikštantys numirėliai“ aktorius Moses J. Moseley

M.A.M.A 2021 apdovanojimų svečiai
2022.02.01 14:59

M.A.M.A apdovanojimų organizatoriai reiškia palaikymą „Baltic Pride“ eitynėms

Elžbieta Latėnaitė
2022.02.01 13:00

Latėnaitė prisipažino esanti biseksuali: atsiskleidžiu dėl savęs ir savo dukros, kad ji matytų išdidžią mamą

Diana Dirmė su vyru
6
2022.02.01 08:06

Vaiko negalinti susilaukti artistė Diana Dirmė su nuoskauda negyvena: mes padarėme viską ir susitaikėme

6
Aleksandras Pogrebnojus
10
2022.02.03 08:01

Atvirumu išsiskiriantis Aleksandras Pogrebnojus su savimi atviras būna ne visada: geriau kai ko nežinoti

10
Whoopi Goldberg
5
2022.02.03 14:25

Dėl pasisakymų apie Holokaustą Whoopi Goldberg nušalinta nuo populiarios laidos vedėjos pareigų

5
Zacas Efronas
2022.02.02 17:53

Susie Porter – apie Zaco Efrono ritualą, kuriuo jis užsiima prieš 16 valandų trunkančią darbo dieną