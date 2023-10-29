‘Autumns in Lithuania are sad’. Family uses record pumpkin harvest to share joy

After growing 25 tonnes of pumpkins, a family in Rokiškis district, northeastern Lithuania, has decided to open up their farm to visitors to brighten up the gloomy autumns in the country.

“I want people to feel at home and happy when they come here because our autumns and the celebrations are rather gloomy and sad – about pain, loss, war, etc.,” says Ernesta Bružienė. “In our small village of Mažeikiai, in the Rokiškis district, we wanted to bring the community together for one purpose and to start creating a pumpkin festival.”

After witnessing a record harvest, with some pumpkins weighing up to 54 kilograms, the family shared the news on social media.

Ernesta Bružienė / LRT TV/screengrab

“I started receiving messages and calls asking if I could come and take a photo in your pumpkin field,” says Bružienė. “It was very surprising that someone was interested in our daily life, in our farm.”

According to her, she also treats visitors to various homemade dishes – from pies and jam to pumpkin soup cooked over a campfire.

“The cooking process itself – on the fire – is what makes it delicious,” says Bružienė.

Visitors can get a taste of the pumpkin soup and visit the farm until November 5.