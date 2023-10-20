Ed Sheeran announces upcoming gig in Lithuania

British music superstar Ed Sheeran will play at the Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium on August 3, 2024, the show’s organisers have announced in a press release.

Five years after his last gig in the Baltic states, Sheeran will return with his new show as part of The Mathematics Tour.

Sheeran is one of the most successful singers and songwriters in Britain, previously winning the Grammy, British Music, BBC, MTV, Ivor Novello, American Music and other awards.

Sheeran’s Divide tour in 2017–2019 was attended by 9 million fans and grossed nearly 1 billion US dollars in ticket sales, the organisers said.