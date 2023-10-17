Naujienų srautas

Moldova
Lithuania offers assistance to Moldova in developing national crisis management model

The Lithuanian Red Cross
Red Cross opens humanitarian aid line in Lithuania

Police inspecting institutions for possible explosives
Threat assessment carried out, no risks found – Lithuanian minister on bomb threats

Poverty (associative image)
Poverty risk level in Lithuania expected to fall

Colonel Giovanni Trebisonda
New Italian defence attaché accredited to Baltics

The Lithuanian military
Lithuanian government fails to keep to agreed military expansion plans – adviser

School (associative image)
Schools, kindergartens in Lithuania continue to receive bomb threats

Lithuanian passport (associative image)
Lithuania’s dual citizenship referendum – meaning and myths

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
Lithuanian FM recalls London ambassador for consultations

Litexpo after Vilnius NATO Summit
Procurement for Vilnius NATO Summit did not meet transparency standards – service

Heating (associative image)
Heating season starts in Vilnius

Parliamentary elections in Poland
Polish opposition coming to power would be good news for Europe – presidential adviser

Attacks in Israel
Lithuanian president, EU leaders condemn Hamas attacks in Israel

Police inspecting institutions for possible explosives
Bomb threats continue to plague Lithuania – police

The Lithuanian Armed Forces’ Spartan aircraft
Lithuania’s military plane completes final Israel evacuation mission

Belarusians in Lithuania
To trust or not to trust: Why Europe should support Belarusian exiles

News2023.10.17 14:38

Threat assessment carried out, no risks found – Lithuanian minister on bomb threats

Modesta Gaučaitė-Znutienė, LRT.lt
Modesta Gaučaitė-Znutienė, LRT.lt 2023.10.17 14:38
Police inspecting institutions for possible explosives
Police inspecting institutions for possible explosives / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Criminal Police Bureau had carried out a threat assessment and found that the bomb threats received by schools and kindergartens in Lithuania are false and do not pose a threat, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė has said. 

“For three days we’ve been under attack, and our patience and our possibilities are being tested. We estimate that we have received about 3,500 threatening letters during these days,” Bilotaitė told a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the threats are part of an organised cyber-attack across the region, as other Baltic countries are facing the same challenges.

“The aim is to create panic in our society, to undermine trust in our state institutions, to disrupt the work of the services,” she said.

The minister stressed that the Criminal Police Bureau had carried out a threat assessment and concluded that the letters were false and that there was no real danger.

“A pre-trial investigation has been launched to find out who are the organisers and perpetrators of this whole process,” Bilotaitė added.

According to the minister, the institutions receiving bomb threats should still assess threats and consult with the police, calling the special number 8 700 60 000.

2023.10.17 09:35

Schools, kindergartens in Lithuania continue to receive bomb threats

Police inspecting institutions for possible explosives
Agnė Bilotaitė
