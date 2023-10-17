Threat assessment carried out, no risks found – Lithuanian minister on bomb threats

The Criminal Police Bureau had carried out a threat assessment and found that the bomb threats received by schools and kindergartens in Lithuania are false and do not pose a threat, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė has said.

“For three days we’ve been under attack, and our patience and our possibilities are being tested. We estimate that we have received about 3,500 threatening letters during these days,” Bilotaitė told a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the threats are part of an organised cyber-attack across the region, as other Baltic countries are facing the same challenges.

“The aim is to create panic in our society, to undermine trust in our state institutions, to disrupt the work of the services,” she said.

The minister stressed that the Criminal Police Bureau had carried out a threat assessment and concluded that the letters were false and that there was no real danger.

“A pre-trial investigation has been launched to find out who are the organisers and perpetrators of this whole process,” Bilotaitė added.

According to the minister, the institutions receiving bomb threats should still assess threats and consult with the police, calling the special number 8 700 60 000.