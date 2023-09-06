Number of Wagner fighters in Belarus decreasing – defence minister

The number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus is decreasing, says Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

“I can only mention from public sources that there is a dynamic decrease. They are splitting up, moving to other territories, someone is going on ‘holiday’ to Russia, they are being recruited by other military companies,” Anušauskas told reporters on Wednesday.

“The situation there [in Belarus] is completely different from what it was three weeks ago,” he added.

In early August, Lithuania and Poland said that there were about 4,000 Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, some of them closed to the border. They moved to Belarus after a failed mutiny in Russia.