Wagner mercenaries in Belarus
News 21 min. ago

Number of Wagner fighters in Belarus decreasing – defence minister

Vilna Ghetto
News 41 min. ago

Vilnius commemorates 80th anniversary of Vilna Ghetto liquidation

Bolt (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Anti-discrimination body looks into treatment of non-Lithuanian-speaking cab drivers

NATO ships in the Baltic Sea (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Lithuania to install system for communication with allied ships

Lithuanian flag (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuania to grant €50,000 for expat non-profit organisations

Journalists (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Lithuania drafts its first plan on protecting journalists

Kaliningrad
News 5 h ago

Abducted child returned from Russia to Lithuania

Mental health (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Untreated postnatal depression leads to tragedies in Lithuania

Skyscrapers of Vilnius
News 20 h ago

IMF predicts Lithuania’s economy contracting 1.4% this year

Belarus embassy in Vilnius
News 20 h ago

Belarus to stop issuing passports at embassies, a blow to émigré opposition – media

LGBTQ community (associative image.)
News 21 h ago

Lithuanian president lukewarm about LGBTQ rights: let’s not forget elderly and families

Corruption (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian businesses see corruption as widespread problem – Eurobarometer

Lithuanian basketball team lost quarter-final game against Serbia
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian basketball team loses to Serbia following surprise win against US

Lithuania recently closed two of its six border crossings with Belarus
News 1 d ago

Closing border with Belarus is no longer relevant – Lithuanian president

A river separates Lithuania from Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad.
News 1 d ago

Mother of abducted girl goes to Russia to meet with her daughter – Lithuanian body

Gitanas Nausėda
News 1 d ago

Lithuania ready to fund infrastructure for German soldiers’ families – president

News2023.09.06 13:54

Number of Wagner fighters in Belarus decreasing – defence minister

AS
Augustas Stankevičius, BNS 2023.09.06 13:54
Wagner mercenaries in Belarus
Wagner mercenaries in Belarus / AP

The number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus is decreasing, says Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas.

“I can only mention from public sources that there is a dynamic decrease. They are splitting up, moving to other territories, someone is going on ‘holiday’ to Russia, they are being recruited by other military companies,” Anušauskas told reporters on Wednesday.

“The situation there [in Belarus] is completely different from what it was three weeks ago,” he added.

In early August, Lithuania and Poland said that there were about 4,000 Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, some of them closed to the border. They moved to Belarus after a failed mutiny in Russia.

2023.09.05 12:24

Closing border with Belarus is no longer relevant – Lithuanian president

