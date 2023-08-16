Naujienų srautas

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 11 min. ago

Baltics, Poland consider closing Belarus border

A school destroyed by a Russian airstrike in Zhytomyr, 2022.
News 40 min. ago

Lithuania to prep standard school design for Ukraine's reconstruction

Šumskas border checkpoint
News 1 h ago

Lithuania to close two Belarus border checkpoints on Friday

Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom
News 2 h ago

Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom

Belarusians protest against the new law in front of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. April 2022.
News 3 h ago

No grounds to change Belarusian diaspora policy, says Lithuanian official

Heat in Vilnius
News 4 h ago

Lithuania braced for more heat

Border checkpoint in Latvia (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Latvia sends troops to guard Belarus border

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 5 h ago

Over 100 people claim asylum in Lithuania in 2023

Students
News 1 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Being a student in Vilnius

Conscripts in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Part-time student, part-time soldier? Lithuania’s conscription reform comes under fire

The reactor was delivered to the port of Klaipėda and is being transported 145km to Orlen Lietuva refinery in Mažeikiai
News 1 d ago

Massive reactor gets stuck on gravel road en route to Lithuania’s Mažeikiai oil refinery

Šumskas border checkpoint
News 2 d ago

Anger and frustration as Lithuania moves to close Belarus border checkpoints

Žagarė, a town in Lithuania's northern Joniškis District, after a storm.
News 2 d ago

Insurance claims top ‘record’ €7m following last week’s storm in Lithuania

Foreigners' Registration Centre in Pabradė, near Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Russian lieutenant applies for asylum in Lithuania

Mantas Adomėnas
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s deputy foreign minister resigns over drink-driving

Lithuanian flag (associative image)
News 2 d ago

‘Co-created in Lithuania’. Will new branding give breakthrough to Lithuanian exports?

News2023.08.16 14:46

Baltics, Poland consider closing Belarus border

B
BNS 2023.08.16 14:46
Lithuania-Belarus border
Lithuania-Belarus border / P. Peleckis / BNS

The Baltic states and Poland are discussing possibilities for a complete closure of their borders with Belarus, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaitė said on Wednesday. 

The final details of “a synchronous [...] regional decision” are expected to be worked out at talks in Warsaw on August 28, she added.

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government decided to close the Tverečius and Šumskas border crossing points with Belarus from Friday. The remaining four border checkpoints with Belarus – Medininkai, Lavoriškės, Raigardas and Šalčininkai – will remain open.

Further reading

News

2023.08.16 13:50

Lithuania to close two Belarus border checkpoints on Friday

The government said they are closing the border crossing points "due to geopolitical circumstances and [the need] to reduce threats" amid Wagner's presence in Belarus.

There are some 4,000 members of the Russian mercenary group in Belarus following their short-lived rebellion, according to Baltic and Polish officials.

"Our main focus and goal is to have as many border guards as possible at the border, because this is where we need the largest number of officers," she said.

Belarus has a visa-free regime for Lithuanian, Latvian and Polish citizens in place since the spring of 2022. According to the Minsk authorities, some 170,000 Lithuanians have entered the country visa-free so far this year.

Many of those travelling to Belarus are going for business or to purchase cheaper goods. Belarusian border guards have registered a total of over 400,000 visits by Lithuanian nationals since April 2022.

Further reading

News

2023.08.14 14:26

Anger and frustration as Lithuania moves to close Belarus border checkpoints

Lithuania-Belarus border
Lithuania-Belarus border
Lithuania-Belarus border
# News# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

A school destroyed by a Russian airstrike in Zhytomyr, 2022.
41 min. ago

Lithuania to prep standard school design for Ukraine's reconstruction

Šumskas border checkpoint
1 h ago

Lithuania to close two Belarus border checkpoints on Friday

Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom
2 h ago

Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom

Belarusians protest against the new law in front of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. April 2022.
3 h ago

No grounds to change Belarusian diaspora policy, says Lithuanian official

Heat in Vilnius
4 h ago

Lithuania braced for more heat

Border checkpoint in Latvia (associative image)
5 h ago

Latvia sends troops to guard Belarus border

Lithuania-Belarus border
5 h ago

Over 100 people claim asylum in Lithuania in 2023

Students
6
1 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Being a student in Vilnius

6
Conscripts in Lithuania (associative image)
1 d ago

Part-time student, part-time soldier? Lithuania’s conscription reform comes under fire

The reactor was delivered to the port of Klaipėda and is being transported 145km to Orlen Lietuva refinery in Mažeikiai
1 d ago

Massive reactor gets stuck on gravel road en route to Lithuania’s Mažeikiai oil refinery

Border checkpoint in Latvia (associative image)
2023.08.16 09:36

Latvia sends troops to guard Belarus border

Heat in Vilnius
2023.08.16 10:17

Lithuania braced for more heat

Belarusians protest against the new law in front of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas. April 2022.
2023.08.16 11:25

No grounds to change Belarusian diaspora policy, says Lithuanian official

Lithuania-Belarus border
2023.08.16 09:25

Over 100 people claim asylum in Lithuania in 2023

Šumskas border checkpoint
2023.08.16 13:50

Lithuania to close two Belarus border checkpoints on Friday

Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom
2023.08.16 12:43

Poland displays military might in huge parade as elections loom

A school destroyed by a Russian airstrike in Zhytomyr, 2022.
2023.08.16 14:17

Lithuania to prep standard school design for Ukraine's reconstruction