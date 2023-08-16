Baltics, Poland consider closing Belarus border

The Baltic states and Poland are discussing possibilities for a complete closure of their borders with Belarus, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaitė said on Wednesday.

The final details of “a synchronous [...] regional decision” are expected to be worked out at talks in Warsaw on August 28, she added.

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government decided to close the Tverečius and Šumskas border crossing points with Belarus from Friday. The remaining four border checkpoints with Belarus – Medininkai, Lavoriškės, Raigardas and Šalčininkai – will remain open.

The government said they are closing the border crossing points "due to geopolitical circumstances and [the need] to reduce threats" amid Wagner's presence in Belarus.

There are some 4,000 members of the Russian mercenary group in Belarus following their short-lived rebellion, according to Baltic and Polish officials.

"Our main focus and goal is to have as many border guards as possible at the border, because this is where we need the largest number of officers," she said.

Belarus has a visa-free regime for Lithuanian, Latvian and Polish citizens in place since the spring of 2022. According to the Minsk authorities, some 170,000 Lithuanians have entered the country visa-free so far this year.

Many of those travelling to Belarus are going for business or to purchase cheaper goods. Belarusian border guards have registered a total of over 400,000 visits by Lithuanian nationals since April 2022.