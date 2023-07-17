One in five Lithuanians think situation in country is improving, 69% see it getting worse – poll

One in five Lithuanians think that things in the country are moving for the better, according to the latest Baltijos Tyrimai opinion poll commissioned by LRT.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said so in June, down from 22 percent in a similar poll in May.

Meanwhile, the percentage of those who thought that the situation in the country was getting worse decreased to 69 percent, from 76 percent in May.

The respondents were also asked about their trust in various institutions. According to the latest poll, the Armed Forces remain the most trusted institution in Lithuania, with 76 percent of respondents having confidence in them, followed by the police in second place with 71 percent and the Church at number three with 66 percent.

The president’s institution was trusted by 66 percent of the respondents, the state social insurance fund Sodra by 65 percent, municipalities by 58 percent, and the national media by 50 percent.

The most distrusted institutions were the judiciary with 49 percent of the respondents indicating they did not have confidence in it, the government with 66 percent and the parliament with 76 percent.

Baltijos Tyrimai conducted interviews with 1,020 respondents between June 14 and 29. The results of the poll, commissioned by LRT, have an error margin of up to 3.1 percent.