Naujienų srautas

A woman walks in Vilnius
News 9 min. ago

One in five Lithuanians think situation in country is improving, 69% see it getting worse – poll

Protests in Georgia
News 1 h ago

What happened with Georgia's NATO ambitions?

Swedish military
News 21 h ago

Baltic Sea becomes a NATO lake – what does it mean?

The NATO summit venue
News 23 h ago

Inoffensive food, politics-free flowers and Lithuanian details: challenges of hosting NATO summit

People carrying Polish flags (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Poland’s Third Way seeks to break political duopoly

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius answers questions about Ukraine’s path to NATO and the German brigade’s deployment to Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

Behind the scenes of the NATO summit in Vilnius – in photos

A canine marcher at Vilnius Pride 2023
News 2 d ago

Justice Ministry proposes to scrap Lithuania’s controversial anti-LGBTQ information law

Summer in Vilnius (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Heatwave to hit Lithuania on weekend

Medininkai border crossing with Belarus
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian border guard suspected of crossing into Belarus while helping traveller

The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel
News 2 d ago

Vilnius hotel reaps ‘historic’ rewards during Joe Biden’s stay

War in Ukraine
News 2 d ago

Lithuania, other EU members pledge €400m to Ukraine fund

Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas
News 2 d ago

Darius and Girėnas’ legendary flight across the Atlantic turns 90

The NATO summit venue
News 3 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: It’s a wrap

State Security Department (VSD)
News 3 d ago

Lithuania strips Russian citizen of residence permit over ‘disloyal views’

The venue of the NATO summit
News 3 d ago

‘Everything was red’: dozens of cyber attacks recorded during NATO summit in Vilnius

A World War Two burial site of Soviet soldiers has been removed from the centre of the Lithuanian town of Pumpėnai
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian town removes Soviet WW2 tomb from central site

News2023.07.17 09:13

One in five Lithuanians think situation in country is improving, 69% see it getting worse – poll

LRT.lt B
LRT.lt, BNS 2023.07.17 09:13
A woman walks in Vilnius
A woman walks in Vilnius / E. Blaževič / LRT

One in five Lithuanians think that things in the country are moving for the better, according to the latest Baltijos Tyrimai opinion poll commissioned by LRT.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said so in June, down from 22 percent in a similar poll in May.

Meanwhile, the percentage of those who thought that the situation in the country was getting worse decreased to 69 percent, from 76 percent in May.

The respondents were also asked about their trust in various institutions. According to the latest poll, the Armed Forces remain the most trusted institution in Lithuania, with 76 percent of respondents having confidence in them, followed by the police in second place with 71 percent and the Church at number three with 66 percent.

The president’s institution was trusted by 66 percent of the respondents, the state social insurance fund Sodra by 65 percent, municipalities by 58 percent, and the national media by 50 percent.

The most distrusted institutions were the judiciary with 49 percent of the respondents indicating they did not have confidence in it, the government with 66 percent and the parliament with 76 percent.

Baltijos Tyrimai conducted interviews with 1,020 respondents between June 14 and 29. The results of the poll, commissioned by LRT, have an error margin of up to 3.1 percent.

# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Protests in Georgia
6
1 h ago

What happened with Georgia's NATO ambitions?

6
Swedish military
21 h ago

Baltic Sea becomes a NATO lake – what does it mean?

The NATO summit venue
16
23 h ago

Inoffensive food, politics-free flowers and Lithuanian details: challenges of hosting NATO summit

16
People carrying Polish flags (associative image)
10
1 d ago

Poland’s Third Way seeks to break political duopoly

10
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius answers questions about Ukraine’s path to NATO and the German brigade’s deployment to Lithuania.
22
1 d ago

Behind the scenes of the NATO summit in Vilnius – in photos

22
A canine marcher at Vilnius Pride 2023
2 d ago

Justice Ministry proposes to scrap Lithuania’s controversial anti-LGBTQ information law

Summer in Vilnius (associative image)
2 d ago

Heatwave to hit Lithuania on weekend

Medininkai border crossing with Belarus
2 d ago

Lithuanian border guard suspected of crossing into Belarus while helping traveller

The car of Joe Biden pulls up outside the Kempinski hotel
9
2 d ago

Vilnius hotel reaps ‘historic’ rewards during Joe Biden’s stay

9
War in Ukraine
2 d ago

Lithuania, other EU members pledge €400m to Ukraine fund

Swedish military
2023.07.16 12:00

Baltic Sea becomes a NATO lake – what does it mean?

The NATO summit venue
16
2023.07.16 10:00

Inoffensive food, politics-free flowers and Lithuanian details: challenges of hosting NATO summit

16
Protests in Georgia
6
2023.07.17 08:00

What happened with Georgia's NATO ambitions?

6