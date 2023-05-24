Naujienų srautas

NATO troops in Lithuania
News 46 min. ago

NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Brussels calls on Lithuania to scrap energy subsidies, strengthen healthcare

Emmanuel Macron
News 2 h ago

France is committed to Baltics’ security, Macron says

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

European Union
News 3 h ago

Lithuania may have more EU funds frozen if tax reform stalls – finance minister

Klaipėda
News 5 h ago

Foreigners’ services centre set to open in Klaipėda

Eugenijus Gentvilas, Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 6 h ago

Government resignation and snap elections – which should come first?

New ticket scanning machine
News 6 h ago

New public transport ticketing system to be introduced in Vilnius this week

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
News 8 h ago

Lithuanian president accepts education minister’s resignation

A construction site in Lithuania.
News 9 h ago

It’s getting harder to afford homes in Lithuania. What can be done?

Funeral of First Lady Alma Adamkienė
News 1 d ago

Hundreds attend funeral of Lithuania’s former first lady Alma Adamkienė

Demolished national stadium in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

National stadium gets construction permit in Vilnius

Linas Pernavas
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament approves Pernavas as anti-corruption chief

The Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in Kaunas.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania gives tax breaks to defence industry

Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian Bank calls on lenders to offer fixed-rate mortgages

Lithuanian passport
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to hold multiple citizenship referendum in 2024

News2023.05.24 17:02

NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

B
BNS 2023.05.24 17:02
NATO troops in Lithuania
NATO troops in Lithuania / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

NATO forces deployed in the Baltic states and representatives of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia vow to step up coordination, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

The commanders of the allied battalions deployed in the Baltic states and the leadership of the Lithuanian, Latvia, and Estonian Land Forces will meet on Thursday in Lithuania’s Rukla under the new “3+3 Format”.

The deputy commander of the German Army, representatives of the British and Canadian armies, and the leadership of the Baltic states’ Land Forces will discuss issues of coordination and alignment “to find the most effective ways to enhance the deterrence and defence of NATO’s eastern flank, especially the Baltic states”.

Under this format, the countries are implementing the decisions made at the Madrid NATO Summit.

“The 3+3 Format will involve an intensive exchange of ideas at various levels, ranging from defence ministers to experts. In this context, the themes of exercises, training, financing, logistics, and strategic communication are of particular importance,” the Lithuanian Armed Forces noted.

In Lithuania, Germany is contributing the largest number of troops to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battle group, and troops from the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, and Croatia have also joined the new rotation.

The NATO eFP battle group was deployed in Lithuania in February 2017 in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine and military activity in the region.

# News# Defence
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Vilnius (associative image)
1 h ago

Brussels calls on Lithuania to scrap energy subsidies, strengthen healthcare

Emmanuel Macron
2 h ago

France is committed to Baltics’ security, Macron says

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

European Union
3 h ago

Lithuania may have more EU funds frozen if tax reform stalls – finance minister

Klaipėda
5 h ago

Foreigners’ services centre set to open in Klaipėda

Eugenijus Gentvilas, Gabrielius Landsbergis
6 h ago

Government resignation and snap elections – which should come first?

New ticket scanning machine
6 h ago

New public transport ticketing system to be introduced in Vilnius this week

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
8 h ago

Lithuanian president accepts education minister’s resignation

A construction site in Lithuania.
9 h ago

It’s getting harder to afford homes in Lithuania. What can be done?

Funeral of First Lady Alma Adamkienė
10
1 d ago

Hundreds attend funeral of Lithuania’s former first lady Alma Adamkienė

10
A construction site in Lithuania.
2023.05.24 08:00

It’s getting harder to afford homes in Lithuania. What can be done?

New ticket scanning machine
2023.05.24 11:00

New public transport ticketing system to be introduced in Vilnius this week

Eugenijus Gentvilas, Gabrielius Landsbergis
2023.05.24 11:08

Government resignation and snap elections – which should come first?

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
2023.05.24 09:37

Lithuanian president accepts education minister’s resignation

Klaipėda
2023.05.24 12:09

Foreigners’ services centre set to open in Klaipėda

European Union
2023.05.24 13:52

Lithuania may have more EU funds frozen if tax reform stalls – finance minister

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.05.24 15:19

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

Emmanuel Macron
2023.05.24 15:40

France is committed to Baltics’ security, Macron says

Vilnius (associative image)
2023.05.24 16:19

Brussels calls on Lithuania to scrap energy subsidies, strengthen healthcare