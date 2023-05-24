NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

NATO forces deployed in the Baltic states and representatives of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia vow to step up coordination, the Lithuanian Armed Forces said on Wednesday.

The commanders of the allied battalions deployed in the Baltic states and the leadership of the Lithuanian, Latvia, and Estonian Land Forces will meet on Thursday in Lithuania’s Rukla under the new “3+3 Format”.

The deputy commander of the German Army, representatives of the British and Canadian armies, and the leadership of the Baltic states’ Land Forces will discuss issues of coordination and alignment “to find the most effective ways to enhance the deterrence and defence of NATO’s eastern flank, especially the Baltic states”.

Under this format, the countries are implementing the decisions made at the Madrid NATO Summit.

“The 3+3 Format will involve an intensive exchange of ideas at various levels, ranging from defence ministers to experts. In this context, the themes of exercises, training, financing, logistics, and strategic communication are of particular importance,” the Lithuanian Armed Forces noted.

In Lithuania, Germany is contributing the largest number of troops to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battle group, and troops from the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, and Croatia have also joined the new rotation.

The NATO eFP battle group was deployed in Lithuania in February 2017 in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine and military activity in the region.