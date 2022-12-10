The Vault

News

36 min. ago

Mural on Kaunas apartment block – artists’ protest against Soviet ideology

A ship loaded with grain in Odessa

News

40 min. ago

Belarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania – UN

Christmas gifts (associative image)

News

2 h ago

This Christmas, Lithuanians opt for Ukraine donations instead of gifts and parties

Kaja Kallas, Krišjanis Karinis, Ingrida Šimonytė

News

19 h ago

Baltics agree on need to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP

Ukrainian troops (associative image)

News

20 h ago

Lithuania to train Ukrainian battalion as part of new EU mission

Money (associative image)

News

21 h ago

Estonia’s Ekspress Grupp buys Lithuanian news website Lrytas

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

22 h ago

Third migrant loses leg to cold after crossing into Lithuania

Food (associative image)

News

23 h ago

With food inflation in Lithuania at 36%, economist calls for profit study

Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery

News

23 h ago

Vilnius completes removal of Soviet sculptures from Antakalnis Cemetery

Vilius Semeška

News

2022.12.09 11:59

Lithuanian deputy defence minister steps down

Latvia's National Opera House

News

2022.12.09 11:57

Lithuania’s LRT and Latvia’s LTV join forces to bring Baltic art scenes closer together

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre

News

1 d ago

Nigerian asylum seeker injures two officers in Lithuania

Christo Grozev and Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

1 d ago

Bellingcat head, Polish ambassador to OSCE awarded Star of Lithuanian Diplomacy

Heavy snowfall was recorded across Lithuania (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Heavy snowfall blocks roads across Lithuania

Riga TV tower

News

1 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Rained off the air

The Migration Department (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Vilnius court rejects Shoigu’s ex-girlfriend’s residence permit appeal

News

2022.12.10 11:56

Belarus to allow transit of Ukraine grain for export from Lithuania – UN

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.12.10 11:56
A ship loaded with grain in Odessa
A ship loaded with grain in Odessa / AP

Belarus told the United Nations on Friday that it would allow, without preconditions, the transit of grain from Ukraine through its territory for export from Lithuanian ports, Reuters has reported.

Belarus, the closest ally of Russia, said in June that it would allow the transit of Ukrainian grain via its territory if Belarus was allowed to ship its goods from the Baltic ports as well. Ukraine then did not agree to the proposal.

Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich, who met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday, said that Belarus would now allow the transit of Ukrainian grain without preconditions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

In July, the UN and Turkey brokered a deal with Russia and Ukraine to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea shipments of grain that were stalled after Moscow’s invasion on February 24.

According to the UN, Russia’s war in Ukraine worsened a global food crisis, pushing some 47 million people into “acute hunger”.

# Baltics and Eastern Europe
The Vault
5
38 min. ago

Mural on Kaunas apartment block – artists’ protest against Soviet ideology

5
Christmas gifts (associative image)
5
2 h ago

This Christmas, Lithuanians opt for Ukraine donations instead of gifts and parties

5
Kaja Kallas, Krišjanis Karinis, Ingrida Šimonytė
19 h ago

Baltics agree on need to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP

Ukrainian troops (associative image)
20 h ago

Lithuania to train Ukrainian battalion as part of new EU mission

Money (associative image)
21 h ago

Estonia’s Ekspress Grupp buys Lithuanian news website Lrytas

Lithuania-Belarus border
22 h ago

Third migrant loses leg to cold after crossing into Lithuania

Food (associative image)
23 h ago

With food inflation in Lithuania at 36%, economist calls for profit study

Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
10
23 h ago

Vilnius completes removal of Soviet sculptures from Antakalnis Cemetery

10
Vilius Semeška
2022.12.09 11:59

Lithuanian deputy defence minister steps down

Latvia's National Opera House
6
2022.12.09 11:57

Lithuania’s LRT and Latvia’s LTV join forces to bring Baltic art scenes closer together

6
Food (associative image)
2022.12.09 13:04

With food inflation in Lithuania at 36%, economist calls for profit study

Lithuania-Belarus border
2022.12.09 14:21

Third migrant loses leg to cold after crossing into Lithuania

Removal of the Soviet monument at the Antakalnis Cemetery
10
2022.12.09 12:48

Vilnius completes removal of Soviet sculptures from Antakalnis Cemetery

10
Kaja Kallas, Krišjanis Karinis, Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.12.09 17:16

Baltics agree on need to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP

Ukrainian troops (associative image)
2022.12.09 16:19

Lithuania to train Ukrainian battalion as part of new EU mission

Money (associative image)
2022.12.09 15:35

Estonia’s Ekspress Grupp buys Lithuanian news website Lrytas

Christmas gifts (associative image)
5
2022.12.10 10:00

This Christmas, Lithuanians opt for Ukraine donations instead of gifts and parties

5
The Vault
5
2022.12.10 12:00

Mural on Kaunas apartment block – artists’ protest against Soviet ideology

5