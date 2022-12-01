Lithuania’s national theatre sacks artistic director for ‘systemic absenteeism’

Lithuania's National Drama Theatre

Lithuania's National Drama Theatre
Lithuania's National Drama Theatre / P. Peleckis/BNS

The Lithuanian National Drama Theatre (LNDT) said on Thursday it had sacked its artistic director Oskaras Koršunovas.

In its statement, the theatre’s administration said the reasons were Koršunovas’ failure to perform his direct duties and “systemic absenteeism”.

“We regret having to take this step but we can no longer tolerate persistent breaches of work discipline. We have talked to the director, hoping for a change for some time, but, unfortunately, we have not received a positive result,” Martynas Budraitis, director general at LNDT, said.

Oskaras Koršunovas
Oskaras Koršunovas / E. Blaževič/LRT

Koršunovas was appointed the theatre’s artistic director in February 2021.

The LNDT management already considered dismissing Koršunovas back in March, after he gave a TV interview apparently intoxicated.

