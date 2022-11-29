Russian

News

8 min. ago

Lithuania should phase out Russian language teaching – president’s adviser

Polish F-16 jets

News

1 h ago

Poland to take over NATO Baltic air policing mission from Hungary

Money

News

2 h ago

Lithuanians are cutting expenses to save up for winter – survey

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church dismisses PM’s criticism of its stance on war in Ukraine

Members of parliament

News

3 h ago

Budget vote raises tensions within Lithuania’s ruling coalition

Taiwan

News

4 h ago

High technology is at heart of Lithuania-Taiwan cooperation – representative in Taipei

Sweden

News

5 h ago

‘Sweden is a peace-loving country, but we recognise a war that needs to be won’ – interview

Juozas Vitkus-Kazimieraitis and the site of his grave

News

22 h ago

Forensic experts identity remains of anti-Soviet partisan leader Vitkus-Kazimieraitis

Kyiv

News

1 d ago

Baltic, Nordic foreign ministers make unannounced visit to Kyiv

Mantas Staškevičius

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s food control chief sacked amid corruption suspicions

Lithuania's Act of Independence of February 16, 1918

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s original independence declaration leaves Kaunas

People walking on Gedimino Avenue in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Majority of Lithuanians think things in the country are getting worse – poll

War in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

‘Liberation of Crimea will be complete by the summer’ – interview with US General Hodges

Lithuanian artists work on the second painted-animation feature of Dorota Kobiela, The Peasants

News

2022.11.27 12:00

One week for one second of film – Lithuanian artists paint animated feature

The Lithuanian language (associative image)

News

2022.11.27 10:00

Kaunas university offers to study Lithuanian language and culture online

Vilnius Christmas tree

News

2022.11.27 09:45

Vilnius launches holiday season with cake-shaped Christmas tree – photos

News

2022.11.29 13:50

Lithuania should phase out Russian language teaching – president’s adviser

PP
Paulius Perminas, BNS 2022.11.29 13:50
Russian
Russian / Shutterstock

Lithuania should gradually phase out the teaching of Russian as a second foreign language, according to Jolanta Urbanovič, presidential adviser on education.

“Clearly, the current situation may not be a happy one but we cannot expect a very sudden change, because students have already made their choices, and we need to ensure continuity. On the other hand, we need to ensure that we can pick from other foreign languages, like French, German or others, and we also need teachers for that,” she told the radio Žinių Radijas on Tuesday.

Read more: Latvia plans to scrap Russian language classes, Lithuania may follow suit

Russian is among the most popular foreign languages taught in Lithuanian schools. However, since the start of the war in Ukraine, some politicians have suggested to restrict Russian language teaching.

The Ministry of Education of Latvia earlier announced plans to limit the choice of foreign languages in schools from the 2026-2027 academic year, excluding Russian from the list of options.

Lithuania’s education authorities have indicated that they will recommend schools to drop Russian as a second foreign language.

Jolanta Urbanovič
Jolanta Urbanovič / BNS

According to Urbanovič, the number of students in Lithuania who pick to study Russian remains high, although it is going down.

“The situation is gradually changing, and we can see that this year’s choices show a different trend, as more pupils choose German, French. Clearly, it’s also the task for the ministry to balance that, to make sure that the choices change, to ensure that we have that balance,” she said.

While English is the most popular first foreign language with Lithuanian students, Russian is the most common choice as a second foreign language.

Based on the Education Ministry’s data, 14,971 sixth-grade students picked to start studying Russian this year.

Meanwhile, 21.6 percent (4,765 students) picked German (15.4 percent last year) and 8.2 percent (1,814) picked French (6.8 percent last year).

Russian
Jolanta Urbanovič
# Society
Polish F-16 jets
1 h ago

Poland to take over NATO Baltic air policing mission from Hungary

Money
2 h ago

Lithuanians are cutting expenses to save up for winter – survey

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church dismisses PM’s criticism of its stance on war in Ukraine

Members of parliament
3 h ago

Budget vote raises tensions within Lithuania’s ruling coalition

Taiwan
4 h ago

High technology is at heart of Lithuania-Taiwan cooperation – representative in Taipei

Sweden
6
6 h ago

‘Sweden is a peace-loving country, but we recognise a war that needs to be won’ – interview

6
Juozas Vitkus-Kazimieraitis and the site of his grave
23 h ago

Forensic experts identity remains of anti-Soviet partisan leader Vitkus-Kazimieraitis

Kyiv
1 d ago

Baltic, Nordic foreign ministers make unannounced visit to Kyiv

updated
Mantas Staškevičius
1 d ago

Lithuania’s food control chief sacked amid corruption suspicions

Lithuania's Act of Independence of February 16, 1918
1 d ago

Lithuania’s original independence declaration leaves Kaunas

Juozas Vitkus-Kazimieraitis and the site of his grave
2022.11.28 14:59

Forensic experts identity remains of anti-Soviet partisan leader Vitkus-Kazimieraitis

Sweden
6
2022.11.29 08:00

‘Sweden is a peace-loving country, but we recognise a war that needs to be won’ – interview

6
Taiwan
2022.11.29 09:10

High technology is at heart of Lithuania-Taiwan cooperation – representative in Taipei

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.11.29 11:11

Lithuanian Orthodox Church dismisses PM’s criticism of its stance on war in Ukraine

Money
2022.11.29 11:34

Lithuanians are cutting expenses to save up for winter – survey

Members of parliament
2022.11.29 10:29

Budget vote raises tensions within Lithuania’s ruling coalition

Polish F-16 jets
2022.11.29 12:24

Poland to take over NATO Baltic air policing mission from Hungary