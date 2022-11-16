Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

9 min. ago

Lithuanian interior minister suggests extending state of emergency

Ingrida Šimonytė and Jens Stoltenberg

31 min. ago

FT names Lithuanian PM Šimonytė among candidates to lead NATO

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė

1 h ago

Lithuania ups defence spending in 2023 budget bill

Construction of the Christmas tree on Cathedral Square in Vilnius

2 h ago

Vilnius gets a glimpse of city’s main Christmas tree

Arvydas Anušauskas.

3 h ago

Poland not yet invoking NATO Article 4, says Lithuanian defence minister

Gitanas Nausėda

4 h ago

Poland explosion marks ‘new phase of escalation’, says Lithuanian president after emergency meeting

Spruce trees

5 h ago

Lithuanian spruce growers feel the squeeze this holiday season

NATO flag

15 h ago

Lithuanian president calls for 'every inch of NATO territory to be defended'

January 13, 1991

21 h ago

Lithuanian court cuts prison sentence for Ukrainian soldier in 1991 Soviet crackdown case

Gabrielius Landsbergis

23 h ago

‘No conditions’ for Ukraine peace talks yet, says Lithuanian FM

Jews (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuanian PM proposes compensation for expropriated Jewish private property

Ukrainians in Lituania

1 d ago

IOM to disburse €80,000 in support for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania

A gun (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuanian MP proposes ban on Russians owning guns to prevent ‘subversive groups’

Incident in Naujoji Vilnia

1 d ago

Teenager and medic severely injured after catching fire from high-voltage railway wires in Vilnius

Flags of Finland, Sweden, and NATO

1 d ago

Sweden and Finland should be in NATO by Vilnius summit, says Lithuania

Red and white have become the symbol of the Belarusian opposition

1 d ago

‘We don’t feel safe’ – Belarusian exiles feel Minsk’s reach in Lithuania

2022.11.16 12:49

FT names Lithuanian PM Šimonytė among candidates to lead NATO

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.11.16 12:49
Ingrida Šimonytė and Jens Stoltenberg
Ingrida Šimonytė and Jens Stoltenberg / AP

According to the influential business daily Financial Times, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė is a potential candidate to replace Jens Stoltenberg as secretary general of NATO.

“Officials in Vilnius argue that it is time both for somebody from NATO’s eastern flank with Russia and a woman to become secretary-general to succeed Jens Stoltenberg, whose term was extended by one year in March to end in September 2023,” the Financial Times said in a piece published on Wednesday.

However, the daily notes that the possibility of NATO being led by a person from the Baltic states is viewed with caution, since the countries traditionally hold a tough line on Russia and it could be perceived as a provocation in Moscow.

The publication quotes “four NATO officials” as saying that no formal discussions have started on who might succeed Stoltenberg, who previously served as Norway’s prime minister. NATO ambassadors could begin talks in earnest around February 2023.

Lithuania is hosting the next NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 next year.

The other potential candidates mentioned by the FT are Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Previously, Lithuania’s former President Dalia Grybauskaitė was also mentioned among potential candidates to lead NATO. However, in an interview with The New York Times last week, Grybauskaitė said that her tough stance on Russia would be an obstacle to her taking the post.

# News# Politics# Baltics and the World# Defence
