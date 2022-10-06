German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

News

37 min. ago

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania for training

Riot outside of the parliament on August !0.

News

15 h ago

Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

Russia's Kremlin

News

16 h ago

Russia expels Lithuania's chargé d'affaires in tit-for-tat move

Ukraine flag

News

17 h ago

Lithuania to use unspent Afghan army aid funds for Ukraine's needs

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband

News

19 h ago

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

News

20 h ago

Vilnius postpones removal of Soviet monument as UNHRC intervenes

Kaliningrad

News

21 h ago

Lithuanian man crosses into Russia by accident, spends 18 days in detention

JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet

News

22 h ago

Lithuania, NATO allies hold military exercise in Curonian Spit

Maskvos Kremlius

News

23 h ago

EU’s eight Russia sanctions package weak but better than none, says Vilnius

Flags of Lithuania, the US, and NATO

News

1 d ago

US boosts military assistance to Lithuania

A police officer with two "police supporters"

News

1 d ago

Following controversial reform, Lithuanian police stations forced to rely on volunteers

Chiune Sugihara house-museum

News

1 d ago

Sugihara House in Kaunas under threat of closure as government shuns calls for funding

VSAT

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian border guards receive 500 automatic rifles from armed forces

Kena railway station

News

1 d ago

Lithuania installs new X-ray system on railway border with Belarus

Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian lawyer arrested on suspicions of spying for Belarus

Christine Lambrecht

News

1 d ago

German defence minister coming to Lithuania to inaugurate brigade element

News

2022.10.06 09:05

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania for training

B
BNS 2022.10.06 09:05
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania / I. Budzeikaitė/Armed Forces

Military personnel and 80 military vehicles from the German 41st tank brigade’s 413th infantry battalion arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday, the country’s armed forces said. 

“Around 250 German troops and their equipment will be taking part in the Fast Griffin exercise, the first joint training event since the agreement with Germany on the assignment of a brigade to Lithuania achieved in June,” the armed forces said in a statement.

The brigade’s forward command element has been deployed to Lithuania for permanent presence since September, and the brigade’s “components are in Germany, pre-assigned and combat-ready immediately”.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces’ King Mindaugas Hussar Battalion will join the German troops for the Fast Griffin exercise in the Gaižiūnai training area. The aim of the joint exercise is to integrate the German brigade into Lithuania’s defence plans.

On Saturday, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht is expected to arrive in Lithuania for an official visit to inaugurate the brigade’s command element and observe the unit’s first exercise.

Lambrecht and her Lithuanian counterpart, Arvydas Anušauskas, will hold a bilateral meeting in Vilnius.

The German 41st tank brigade’s units will come to Lithuania regularly for exercises.

Germany is also leading NATO’s multinational battalion stationed in Lithuania since 2017.

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
# News# Defence# Baltics and the World
Riot outside of the parliament on August !0.
5
15 h ago

Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

5
Russia's Kremlin
16 h ago

Russia expels Lithuania's chargé d'affaires in tit-for-tat move

Ukraine flag
18 h ago

Lithuania to use unspent Afghan army aid funds for Ukraine's needs

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband
19 h ago

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery
20 h ago

Vilnius postpones removal of Soviet monument as UNHRC intervenes

Kaliningrad
21 h ago

Lithuanian man crosses into Russia by accident, spends 18 days in detention

JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet
22 h ago

Lithuania, NATO allies hold military exercise in Curonian Spit

Maskvos Kremlius
23 h ago

EU’s eight Russia sanctions package weak but better than none, says Vilnius

updated
Flags of Lithuania, the US, and NATO
1 d ago

US boosts military assistance to Lithuania

A police officer with two "police supporters"
1 d ago

Following controversial reform, Lithuanian police stations forced to rely on volunteers

Kaliningrad
2022.10.05 12:10

Lithuanian man crosses into Russia by accident, spends 18 days in detention

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery
2022.10.05 13:22

Vilnius postpones removal of Soviet monument as UNHRC intervenes

Riot outside of the parliament on August !0.
5
2022.10.05 17:54

Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

5
Russia's Kremlin
2022.10.05 17:18

Russia expels Lithuania's chargé d'affaires in tit-for-tat move

Maskvos Kremlius
2022.10.05 10:32

EU’s eight Russia sanctions package weak but better than none, says Vilnius

updated
JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet
2022.10.05 11:19

Lithuania, NATO allies hold military exercise in Curonian Spit

Ukraine flag
2022.10.05 15:43

Lithuania to use unspent Afghan army aid funds for Ukraine's needs

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband
2022.10.05 14:22

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband