Floods in western Lithuania

News

42 min. ago

What would remain of Lithuania if ice caps melt?

Heat

News

17 h ago

How to stay safe during heatwaves?

Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT)

News

18 h ago

Two more companies in Lithuania may be put under administration due to Russia sanctions

Vladimir Putin

News

19 h ago

Hailing Peter the Great, Putin draws parallel with mission to ‘return’ Russian lands

NATO in Lithuania.

News

21 h ago

‘Historic’ NATO decisions for Baltic states expected June

Piper aircraft (associative image)

News

21 h ago

Mystery aircraft from Lithuania triggers security alert in several countries, crew still missing

Ramstein Legacy 2022 exercise

News

23 h ago

Baltics, Poland conclude Ramstein Legacy 2022 exercise

Global Seed Vault in Svalbard

News

23 h ago

Lithuania deposits genetic samples of its plants for backup storage in Norway archipelago

Phone (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Emergency alert in Lithuania: military drills to take place this weekend

Thunderstorm in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Summer thunderstorms to continue in Lithuania over weekend

Lithuanian flag

News

1 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Illegally independent

World Bank building in Washington

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian minister calls for Russia’s suspension from World Bank

Estonia's flag.

News

1 d ago

Estonian convicted for working with Chinese intelligence

Work

News

1 d ago

New EU law may force Lithuania to up minimum wage

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

News

1 d ago

Opposition reps suspended from chairing Lithuanian parliament sittings

President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to continue pushing for sanctions against Patriarch Kirill – foreign minister

News

2022.06.11 10:00

What would remain of Lithuania if ice caps melt?

LRT.lt2022.06.11 10:00
Floods in western Lithuania
Floods in western Lithuania / BNS

Statistics Lithuania has shared several maps, showing which parts of the country would be flooded if the melting of ice caps led to a dramatic rise in sea levels.

It is generally assumed that if all glaciers and ice caps on Earth melted, global sea level would rise approximately 70 metres.

In that event, Lithuania would lose around one fourth of its territory. Around 34 percent of the current Lithuanian population would see their homes end up under water.

The third biggest city, Klaipėda, as well as other coastal towns would be lost to sea. Kaunas – which currently lies some 200 kilometres from the Baltic coast – would become Lithuania’s prime port, as would Marijampolė and Mažeikiai, according to Statistics Lithuania.

Lithuania in the event of a 70-metre sea level rise
Lithuania in the event of a 70-metre sea level rise / Statistics Lithuania

Moreover, the plateau around the town of Šiauliai would be turned into an island.

However, Lithuania would fare better than the other Baltic countries. If sea levels rose 70 metres, Estonia would lose some 80 percent of its territory, while Latvia would shrink by 50 percent. Both would see their capital cities come under water.

Meanwhile, Denmark, as well as the Netherlands, would be entirely submerged.

Europe in the event of a 70-metre sea level rise
Europe in the event of a 70-metre sea level rise / Statistics Lithuania
The world in the event of a 70-metre sea level rise
The world in the event of a 70-metre sea level rise / Statistics Lithuania

How likely?

In its fifth assessment report, released in 2013, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimated that by the end of the century sea levels may rise 26-55 centimetres, if countries make rapid cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, or as much as 52-98 centimetres if they do not.

According to Statistics Lithuania, however, the earth’s ice caps may completely melt in 10,000 years.

Floods in western Lithuania
Floods in western Lithuania
Europe in the event of a 70-metre sea level rise
The world in the event of a 70-metre sea level rise
Lithuania in the event of a 70-metre sea level rise
Floods in western Lithuania
# Society# Environment
Heat
5
17 h ago

How to stay safe during heatwaves?

5
Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT)
18 h ago

Two more companies in Lithuania may be put under administration due to Russia sanctions

Vladimir Putin
19 h ago

Hailing Peter the Great, Putin draws parallel with mission to ‘return’ Russian lands

NATO in Lithuania.
21 h ago

‘Historic’ NATO decisions for Baltic states expected June

Piper aircraft (associative image)
21 h ago

Mystery aircraft from Lithuania triggers security alert in several countries, crew still missing

Ramstein Legacy 2022 exercise
10
23 h ago

Baltics, Poland conclude Ramstein Legacy 2022 exercise

10
Global Seed Vault in Svalbard
23 h ago

Lithuania deposits genetic samples of its plants for backup storage in Norway archipelago

Phone (associative image)
1 d ago

Emergency alert in Lithuania: military drills to take place this weekend

Thunderstorm in Vilnius
1 d ago

Summer thunderstorms to continue in Lithuania over weekend

Lithuanian flag
1 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Illegally independent

Piper aircraft (associative image)
2022.06.10 13:17

Mystery aircraft from Lithuania triggers security alert in several countries, crew still missing

Vladimir Putin
2022.06.10 14:52

Hailing Peter the Great, Putin draws parallel with mission to ‘return’ Russian lands

NATO in Lithuania.
2022.06.10 13:23

‘Historic’ NATO decisions for Baltic states expected June

Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT)
2022.06.10 16:16

Two more companies in Lithuania may be put under administration due to Russia sanctions

Ramstein Legacy 2022 exercise
10
2022.06.10 11:01

Baltics, Poland conclude Ramstein Legacy 2022 exercise

10
Heat
5
2022.06.10 17:00

How to stay safe during heatwaves?

5
Global Seed Vault in Svalbard
2022.06.10 10:57

Lithuania deposits genetic samples of its plants for backup storage in Norway archipelago