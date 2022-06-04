Baltic Pride in Vilnius attracts 10,000 participants – photos

On Saturday, around 10,000 people joined the March for Equality and Peace as part of the Baltic Pride 2022 festival in Vilnius, according to the capital’s tourism promotion agency Go Vilnius.

On Saturday afternoon, the Baltic Pride participants marched from Bernardinai Gardens to the White Bridge, where a concert took place. The event also included dozens of cars and buses decorated in rainbow colours.

Lithuanian public figures and politicians, including Finance Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė and Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska, were also seen in the crowd. However, none of the top Lithuanian leaders showed up at the March for Equality and Peace.

“We see our society changing, becoming more open, but our politicians are lagging behind a little. We are trying to send a message that we are voters too – you have to hear us and see us,” Vladimir Simonko, head of the Lithuanian Gay League (LGL), told BNS.

According to Vilnius police, there were no incidents recorded during the event. Only a small crowd of anti-LGBT protesters gathered at the Cathedral Square in central Vilnius.