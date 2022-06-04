Baltic Pride in Vilnius attracts 10,000 participants – photos

Baltic Pride march in Vilnius

News

1 h ago

Dominykas Puzinas

News

9 h ago

Klaipėda lifeguards

News

11 h ago

Sigita Mykolaitytė ir Jugnė Jūnė Jonušaitė

News

1 d ago

Alexander Lukashenko

News

1 d ago

Fuel (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Andrius Tapinas

News

1 d ago

Microsoft

News

1 d ago

Dalia Grybauskaitė

News

1 d ago

Raketa

News

1 d ago

Baltic Pride 2022

News

1 d ago

Kalush Orchestra

News

2022.06.02 16:48

Portuguese troops have previously trained with the Lithuanian military

News

2022.06.02 16:03

Turkey gifts Bayraktar drone to Lithuania

News

2022.06.02 14:07

Opening of the Rūdninkai military training area

News

2022.06.02 13:15

Olaf Scholz

News

2022.06.02 12:40

News

2022.06.04 19:48

LRT.lt, BNS2022.06.04 19:48
Baltic Pride march in Vilnius
Baltic Pride march in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

On Saturday, around 10,000 people joined the March for Equality and Peace as part of the Baltic Pride 2022 festival in Vilnius, according to the capital’s tourism promotion agency Go Vilnius.

On Saturday afternoon, the Baltic Pride participants marched from Bernardinai Gardens to the White Bridge, where a concert took place. The event also included dozens of cars and buses decorated in rainbow colours.

Lithuanian public figures and politicians, including Finance Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė and Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska, were also seen in the crowd. However, none of the top Lithuanian leaders showed up at the March for Equality and Peace.

“We see our society changing, becoming more open, but our politicians are lagging behind a little. We are trying to send a message that we are voters too – you have to hear us and see us,” Vladimir Simonko, head of the Lithuanian Gay League (LGL), told BNS.

According to Vilnius police, there were no incidents recorded during the event. Only a small crowd of anti-LGBT protesters gathered at the Cathedral Square in central Vilnius.

# Society
